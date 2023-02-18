The orchards of La Ponderosa, in the Vallbona neighborhood, on the outskirts of Barcelona. albert garcia

La Ponderosa is a farm of almost seven hectares of orchards in the Vallbona neighborhood of Barcelona, ​​in the far north of the city. Cultivated by the Ortuño family for decades, it is the last plot of agricultural land on urban land and the City Council is preparing to shield it so that it cannot be built. The soil on which lettuce, carrots, parsley, chickpeas and other vegetables settle is developable on planning. In fact, at the end of the 2000s, it was initially approved (but not definitively) to convert it into a new neighborhood with 2,000 floors. Now, the government of Mayor Ada Colau is promoting a planning modification so that the land goes from metropolitan equipment (without a defined roof to be built) to undevelopable for agricultural use.

The urban plan is just one of the legs of what Barcelona and the neighboring city of Montcada i Reixac have dubbed AgroVallbona: “A new neighborhood model based on urban agroecology and sustainable food”, say the administrations. We are just over three months away from the elections and it may sound like an electoral announcement, but the project has been in the making for years. The preservation of La Ponderosa (the land is owned by Renta Corporación and Adif) is the most striking of a plan that affects the periphery of the periphery of Barcelona. Because Vallbona (in the Nou Barris district) is a neighborhood sandwiched between twenty express rail lanes, the Besòs river and the train tracks as they pass through Montcada, pending burying. The mayors of Barcelona and Montcada presented the project this Saturday. Colau has described it as a “treasure” and regretted that “cities live with their backs to the countryside, when they are needed.” Her counterpart from Montcada, Laura Campos, celebrated “protecting La Ponderosa from real estate speculation, linking it to the social and solidarity economy, to kilometer zero food and food sovereignty.”

Image of the current state of the neighborhoods of Vallbona, Barcelona; and Can Sant Joan, Montcada i Reixac. BARCELONA’S TOWN HALL

Barcelona is not the first municipality to deprogram developable land in enclaves of environmental or unique value, but it is notable for its size and its status as a large city in Barcelona. The revulsive, here, or what has accelerated the start of the transformation is the availability of the money (621 million) necessary to start burying the tracks after decades of Montcada claiming it and delays, so many that the residents have already lost count . Now, the tender has already gone out to tender, the start of the works is closer.

The Rec Comtal, a 10th century ditch, as it passes through the Vallbona neighborhood of Barcelona. albert garcia

The plan, with actions in the short, medium and long term, contemplates protecting assets of great value such as the Rec Comtal (an open irrigation canal from the 10th century from which the orchards are still supplied and which provided water to Barcelona) or the centenary Granja of the Ritz, which produced fruit, vegetables and poultry for the famous hotel with systems that were very advanced at the time. It also includes improvements in the Can Sant Joan neighborhood (popularly, forksbecause it is in the Montcada-Bifurcació station): to improve La Muntanyeta, a privileged viewpoint that is also a neighborhood that has its origins in self-built housing, socio-educational projects, a growth in housing – “moderate”, according to the plan – in the Montcada side, or improvement of the connection between the neighborhoods in an area of ​​the Barcelona area, the last section of the Besòs, with enclaves punished by extreme poverty.

Vallbona, with only 1,400 inhabitants in the lower income bracket of the city, is also cut up by train tracks. To get used to the idea of ​​institutional abandonment, the square where a party was held this Saturday to celebrate the announcement, has no name. Nobody inaugurated it in its day. The neighbors called it the Tetris square for a long time, due to the square and rectangular metal pieces that were installed to sit on. No backing, by the way. The plan contemplates other less epic but necessary actions: moving the Racing Vallbona soccer field, the clean point or the married. It is also planned to improve the connection of the neighborhood with the river, with a viewpoint. But it doesn’t say anything about the shanty town at one end.

La Muntanyeta, in the Can Sant Joan de Montcada neighborhood, one of the areas that the AgroVallbona project wants to improve, both in terms of housing and green maintenance. In addition, you want to enable a viewpoint. albert garcia

The Commissioner for Food Policy, Álvaro Porro, laments that “cities have lived by supporting the rural”, while celebrating “that more and more cities are turning to look at the rural, the primary sector and the production of food”. AgroVallbona, maintains “it is not a mushroom, but is part of the strategy started years ago, with the signing of the Milan Pact, or the World Capital of Sustainable Food in 2021. We are committed to a healthier city and that Vallbona becomes in a city reference for agroculture, beyond its peripheral condition″.

