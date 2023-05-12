Lozano finished the season, as well as the Algerian: the list, including injuries and suspensions, of all those absent in the next round of the championship
A new round is coming. Absences are on the rise. In fact, many teams have several important absences. The last ones to finish the season well in advance are Bennacer, metronome/attacking midfielder for AC Milan and Lozano, winger for Napoli champions of Italy. You have until 20.44 tomorrow to select your formation in view of the next day of the Fantasy Championship. Here is a summary of the unavailable players (injured and suspended) of the 20 Serie A teams.
The complete list
Atalanta injured: Hateboer (season over), Palomino (season over), Ruggeri; Boga, Hojlund (doubtful), Lookman, Vorlicky.
Suspended: Maehle (one match).
Bologna injured: Bagnolini; Kyriakopoulos (doubtful), Soumaoro (season over); Tabby; Samson. Suspended: Posch (one match).
Cremonese injured: Dessers (doubtful), Tsadjout.
Suspended: Pickel (one match).
Empoli injured: de Winter. Disqualified: none
Fiorentina injured: Sirigu (season over); Subtle (doubtful).
Disqualified: none
Inter injured: Skriniar (season over).
Disqualified: none
Juventus injured: Bremer (doubtful), De Sciglio (season over).
Disqualified: none
Lazio injured: Cataldi (doubtful), Vecino.
Disqualified: none
Lecce injured: Dermaku. Disqualified: none
Milan injured: Bennacer, Pobega; Ibrahimovic, Leao.
Suspended: Thiaw (one match).
Monza injured: Pablo Marì (doubtful); Colpani (doubt).
Disqualified: none
Naples injured: Mario Rui; Lozano (season over).
Disqualified: none
Roma injured: Karsdorp (season over), Kumbulla (season over), Llorente, Smalling; Darboe; El Shaarawy.
Disqualified: none
Salernitana injured: Fazio; Valencia. Suspended: Bronn (one match).
Sampdoria injured: Audero (season over); Accounts (season over); Leris (doubtful), Sabiri; Pussetto (season over).
Disqualified: none
Sassuolo injured: none Suspended: none
Injured Spezia: Zovko; Bastoni S., Beck, Holm (season over), Moutinho; Maldini, Sala.
Suspended: Agudelo (one match).
Turin injured: Berisha (technical choice); Aina, Schuurs, Zima; Radonjic. Disqualified: none
Udinese injured: Ebosse (season over), Ehizibue (season over); Beto (doubtful), Deulofeu (season over), Success.
Disqualified: none
Verona injured: Hrustic (season over); Henry (season over), Lasagna (doubtful).
Disqualified: none
May 11 – 9.55pm
