—Honey, I don’t know how to tell you this, but there is a Chinese family in our bathroom.

The phrase is said by Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) to Summer (Zooey Deschanel) in the film (500) Days together. The reason why none of the characters get upset beforehand is because, in reality, they are at Ikea, where the characters in this romantic comedy have a date that is inspired by an experience of one of the screenwriters of the feature film, Michael H. Weber. “The first time I went to Ikea with my girlfriend it was fun, because it was like playing house,” he explained to Entertainment Weekly. Later she clarified that the second time it wasn’t as fun.

For many couples, Ikea is an emotional hell doomed to fights, the moment when romance gives way to the abyss of discovering that the person you thought you loved has bad taste. However, what for an established couple can be hell, for lovebirds just starting out can be heaven. It is increasingly fashionable to stay in that endless apartment with a minimalist aesthetic where everything seems to be under control and where budding couples can fantasize about a perfect joint life without anyone panicking about the fear of commitment.

More information

“After the first date in a public place and having built trust, we can expand our meeting places to make them more fun and unique. Creative ideas leave room to show our personalities and provide fun activities to bond with,” Caroline West, psychologist and sexologist at Bumble, tells ICON. From the application they comment that the role-play of play house It is closely related to a certain romantic idea of ​​love, especially in a place where we find many things to do and discover about our date or partner. And the brand knows it. Last February, Ikea Netherlands organized 10,000 appointments at its Utrecht establishment. “Ikea hopes to have been a matchmaker for many singles looking for warmth this winter,” it was announced through its website.

Inflation-proof dating

When talking about appointments at Ikea we cannot stop talking about the so-called infladating, a trend that means singles are opting for more affordable dates to combat the outrageous prices of absolutely everything in general and leisure in particular. This phenomenon is reported by the Meetic application, which points out that Spanish singles have significantly altered their dating habits. According to studies provided by the application, 32% admit to having a smaller budget now than they had six months ago for their appointments. While before meetings in shopping centers prevailed, cheap dates where you could walk around protected from the cold or heat and where you could eat at an affordable price, now romance has given way to IKEA.

A couple holds hands in an empty room at an Ikea in Chicago. Star Tribune via Getty Images (Star Tribune via Getty Images)

That is precisely what Lucía C., a 39-year-old musician, has just experienced in her newly started relationship. “She had been with the woman who is now my partner for a couple of weeks when she proposed that we go to IKEA together. I confess that at first it was a shock, because looking at furniture makes you think about a common life and you think: but we barely know each other! However, I must admit it was a lot of fun. We got to know each other better and throughout those hours between intimate lights and happy couples we talked about things that I don’t think we would have talked about in a bar. We ended up eating meatballs and although I don’t know if the relationship will move forward or not, and even though this has not been the most romantic date of my life, it has been the most constructive and, in a way, strange,” he explains.

For her part, Amabel Bardera Rojo, general health psychologist and couples therapist, believes that we have reached a point where many have grown tired of the superficiality of classic dates and conversations based on the same questions. “That is why it is not unusual for there to be people who decide to have meetings in which the context favors the appearance of the true identity to really connect with who the other is and get to know them a little more in depth.” She warns, however, that “love goes through different phases and if we go directly to recreate a dynamic of coexistence, we are skipping some key steps so that this coexistence arrives, in a satisfactory way, in reality. If we learn to live together it is because there is love.”

Too intimate for you?

On TikTok the hashtag #ikeadates With 29 million videos, it looks like Swedish meatballs are the new sushi and candlelight dinners are taking a backseat in favor of a stroll around the daybed area, which is both fun and enjoyable. It causes a kind of dream. “Ikea is a place that reflects the construction of a home,” says Amabel Bardera Rojo. But that’s not always positive, so she adds: “If you decide to take a date to IKEA, the other person may perceive it as an invasion of their privacy. She may need to get to know you first in other ways. This can generate rejection and cause the other person to close off and put up walls and barriers because he feels totally invaded,” she warns.

The love between FRAKTA bags is undoubtedly suggestive, but you have to keep in mind each other’s times. If all goes well, one will be able to take as one’s own the owner that The New York Times dedicated to a couple of engineers who saw their wedding published in their famous and coveted unions and commitments section: “They passed the Ikea test”.

You can follow ICON on Facebook, x, instagram,or subscribe here to the Newsletter.