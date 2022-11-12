Formula 1 fans are still waiting for two news to be made official in the drivers market, and which involve two distinct realities: on the one hand there is the curiosity for the choice that will implement the Haas on his next driver for 2023, with the possible reconfirmation of Mick Schumacher or with the promotion of compatriot Nico Hülkenberg. In this regard, the US team should communicate its decision next week, but the news of the day, although not confirmed by those directly involved, would concern in particular Daniel Ricciardo.

During the second free practice session of the Brazilian Grand Prix, the green-gold television channel Export Na Band has in fact announced the signing of the Australian in Red Bull for 2023in this case in the role of third guide. After the divorce from McLaren, in fact, Ricciardo has always admitted the desire to take a sabbatical for next season, without however leaving the world of F1 completely. Specifically, the 33-year-old of Italian descent has publicly admitted his goal of finding an agreement with a team as a third driver or test driver, which he would then accomplish with his former team.

The 33-year-old, in Milton Keynes from 2014 to 2018 and previously a member of the Red Bull Junior Team, should therefore have signed with the Anglo-Austrian house, to which he will return after five years. In any case, Red Bull itself has not definitively announced this agreement, as has Ricciardo himself. Speaking of the Academy, however, the latter surprisingly announced the engagement of the Brazilian Enzo Fittipaldi.