When a very young Marlon Brando had to be turned into the brutal Stanley Kowalski of A Streetcar Named Desirethe Tennessee Williams play that premiered in 1947, costume designer Lucinda Ballard was inspired by the sweaty, dirty ditch-digging workers of the city. Only she opted to downsize all the equipment: she dressed Brando in a very tight T-shirt, and also stuffed him into jeans that showed off his buttocks and thighs like a second skin. The actor was thrilled with what he saw in the mirror, which is understandable. He had before him a sexy, hyperbolically masculine image that on stage would overshadow Jessica Tandy, the actress who played the lead, Blanche DuBois. Four years later, in the film version directed by Elia Kazan – in which Tandy was replaced by Vivien Leigh – such tightness was considered immodest, so Brando’s jeans were also replaced by baggy trousers. The T-shirt, on the other hand, was left to highlight the character’s voracious sexuality.

Marlon Brando in a white T-shirt and a horse without it in 1950. Archive Photos (Getty Images)

That would be the unofficial start of a trend. The T-shirt, which until then had only been used as underwear, was given a passport for external use. In return, it remained associated for a long time with the proletarian classes or the counterculture. It took a few decades for the plain white short-sleeved men’s T-shirt to become a thing for posh people. Today it represents a space of resistance against the baroque style of clothing, logomania and the ostentatious glitter that plagues us, as recently demonstrated by the designer Simon Porte Jacquemus with his choice of clothing for the prelude to the Paris Olympic Games organised by the LVHM group. But it took a long road to achieve this triumph of elegance that is at once minimalist, relaxed and sensual.

Simon Porte Jacquemus at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris on July 25. Pascal Le Segretain (Getty Images)

Back in the 19th century, Western men wore a single garment that covered their torso and legs of varying lengths under their clothes. It was not until the end of the century that, for reasons of comfort, underpants were separated from the T-shirt. American Marines began wearing both garments in the Cuban War, and soldiers in other armies did so shortly afterwards, after which the custom spread to different layers of society. Some professionals subjected to particularly harsh conditions, such as miners, construction workers or longshoremen, were allowed to wear externally what was by then an essential component of men’s underwear. And at that point came its supposed fall from grace. There is a legend that, in 1934, sales of undershirts plummeted due to a scene in the film It happened one nightby Frank Capra, in which Clark Gable took off his shirt to reveal his bare torso underneath. Although everything indicates that the story is apocryphal, it does reveal that things were beginning to change.

A long decade elapsed between this relaxation of the obligation to wear a T-shirt under other clothing and its definitive visibility on an equal footing with the rest of the clothing. It took the advent of World War II, during which the American army once again equipped its troops with T-shirts. Many of them wore these same T-shirts in their spare time, now clearly visible and combined with the trousers of their military uniform. Martial but casual, it was a winning combination.

Brando, and also James Dean, are often cited as pioneers of the trend in Hollywood. But it is fair to remember that, as early as 1945, Gene Kelly appeared in a T-shirt in Weighing anchorone of his greatest hits, in which he played a sailor. The garment was white in a scene in which he wore it as underwear, accompanied by cotton boxer shorts, and had light blue stripes in the most memorable moment of the film, when the actor and dancer performed a musical number with Jerry the mouse.

Gene Kelly, Tom and Jerry in ‘Anchors Aweigh’ (1945). Everett Collection / Everett Collection /Cordon Press

On screen, Kelly followed a strategy of wearing the most casual clothes that decency allowed – sweatshirts, khaki pants, caps or canvas sneakers, which are perfectly acceptable in these times – to differentiate herself from the stars of the previous generation, especially the impeccably suited Fred Astaire.

During the fifties, Brando opened the floodgates: not only with A Streetcar Named Desire (Elia Kazan, 1951), but also with Wild (László Benedek, 1953), where he lived up to the title for his look Hell’s Angel style that combined jeans, a black leather Perfecto jacket, a tilted visor and, again, a brief T-shirt. Two years later, James Dean established the trend in Rebel without a cause: It is symptomatic that in the first scenes of the film his character appears in a jacket, shirt and tie – which was how any middle-class young man dressed at that time – and only when he chose to consciously assume his rebelliousness did he change to a white T-shirt and red jacket. The same effect can be seen in a famous photo – the work of Eve Arnold – showing Paul Newman at the Actor’s Studio in 1955, wearing a white T-shirt, dark trousers and loafers, which stands out like a beacon in a sea of ​​red jackets. tweed.

James Dean and Nicolas Ray on the set of ‘Rebel Without a Cause’. United Archives / kpa Publicity via www.imago-images.de (imago images / United Archives / Cordon Press)

Others sex symbols They would later take over from Steve McQueen to Alain Delon (who, in Rocco and his brothers(Visconti’s The White T-shirt had the excuse that his character was a boxer.) By the 1960s, the white T-shirt had become popular as an informal garment for holidays, sporting excursions and general leisure, as demonstrated by the fact that John F. Kennedy – interested in promoting himself as an athletic and sporty president – ​​allowed himself to be photographed in this way. In the following two decades, rebellious youth of both sexes adopted the T-shirt – occasionally with printed political slogans or slogans – to differentiate themselves from more conformist sectors that remained faithful to shirts or, at most, evolved towards the piqué polo with a shirt collar originating in tennis.

Alain Delon in ‘Rocco and His Brothers’ (1961). NANA PRODUCTIONS/SIPA (NANA PRODUCTIONS/SIPA / Cordon Press)

In contrast, in the eighties, with the proliferation of dark or explosively colourful clothes, and the adoption of tights, chains, safety pins and other fanfare inherited from rock and punk subcultures, the simple white T-shirt conveyed a reassuring sobriety. José María Cano, from the group Mecano, clearly exemplified this aesthetic option with his uniform consisting of jeans, a basic white T-shirt and a leather jacket, in a clear domestication of Brando from Wild. For their part, the protagonists of the series Corruption in Miami They made another qualitative stylistic leap by popularizing a previously unthinkable association, that of the T-shirt and the suit, which in its day aroused both fury and hostility.

Don Johnson, the man who dared to mix a white t-shirt and a blazer in ‘Miami Vice’. Photo: MPTV.net

Since the nineties, among well-off young people – or those who pretend to be, with series like Feeling of living – as references – the white T-shirt has appeared under loose shirts that could display a monogram in the style of Ralph Lauren. But it has also remained part of the more minimalist men’s repertoire, with followers such as Bruce Willis or Brad Pitt. In recent times, serial stylists The Bear have capitalized on the iconic power of the white T-shirt by dressing their lead actor, Jeremy Allen White, almost exclusively in it during the first season. In response to speculations about this, costume designer Cristina Spiridakis confirmed For Carmy Berzatto – Allen White’s character – she had opted for the German brand Merz b. Schwanen, whose catalogue offers different types of collars – including those open with mother-of-pearl buttons, reminiscent of the underwear still worn at the beginning of the last century –, colours, thicknesses and sleeve lengths, and which stand out for their high quality and their corresponding prices.

Jeremy Allen White in the kitchen and wearing his white t-shirt. ©FX Networks/Courtesy Everett Collection / Cordon Press

The white T-shirt has proven its ability to adapt to the times with minimal variation in its configuration. It remains an unbeatable option combined with jeans or chinos – both inventions of the late 19th century that have leapt from modest origins to become standards that unite all social classes – as well as with Bermuda shorts or more formal trousers, with pleats or even stripes. Wearing it with the bottom untucked or tucked in is a matter of occasion and personal preference. Much has been written about this. the ideal body lengthwhich should not be excessive, in order to stylize the legs and avoid wrinkles at the abdomen or waist. As for the sleeve, it should ideally go between half and three quarters of the way from the shoulder to the elbow. In recent seasons, measurements seem to have been imposed that far exceed the limit of this last joint, as in other times the extra-short sleeve has prevailed. However, any excessive following of fashions plays against the iconic and timeless nature of the garment.

Continuing with fashions, another use that has burst onto the scene in recent times is the use of loose cotton men’s boxers as outerwear, for both men and women. If the trend is confirmed in the coming seasons, we would be witnessing the repetition of a well-known story: perhaps very soon boxers will become the new white t-shirt.

