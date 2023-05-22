Tomorrow the decisive stages start: immediately the uphill finish in Trentino after more than 5,000 meters in altitude, but there are other tremendous mountains ahead

Monte Bondone and Val di Zoldo, the Tre Cime di Lavaredo and Monte Lussari. All this and much more before the grand finale on Sunday 28 May in Rome in the shadow of the Campidoglio: the third week of the Giro d’Italia promises great entertainment as always and will decide the games. Here, the day after the second and last day of rest, is the menu of the 106th edition of the race of the Gazzetta stage by stage.

STAGE 16 — From Sabbio Chiese to Monte Bondone, 203 km, uphill finish. Plain up to Riva del Garda, then a lot of climbing and a total height difference of over 5,000 metres: Passo di Santa Barbara (12 km with an average gradient of 8 percent); Bordala Pass (4.5km at 7%); Matassone (13 km at 5%); Serrada (17km at 5%); Monte Bondone (20 km at 6.8% average, 15% maximum).

STAGE 17 — From Pergine Valsugana to Caorle, 197km. No mountain grand prix, basically almost all downhill. Barring surprises, it will be the last chance for the sprinters before Rome.

STAGE 18 — From Oderzo to Val di Zoldo, 161km. Mountain stage: in the initial part there is the Crosetta Pass (11 km at 7%), in the final one the Forcella Cibiana (9.6 km at 8%), before the final climb towards Val di Zoldo (5, 8 km at 9.7%, then after a downhill section 2.7 km at 6.4%).

STAGE 19 — From Longarone to the Tre Cime di Lavaredo (Auronzo refuge), 183 km. The most classic of the Dolomite big stages with five ascents in breathless succession: Campolongo, Valparola, Giau and Tre Croci before the legendary final ascent which in the past crowned Merckx and Nibali. The slopes in detail: Campolongo, 3.9 km at 7%; Valparola, 14.1 km at 5.6%; Giau, 9.9km at 9.3%; Three Crosses, 7.9km at 7.2%; Tre Cime di Lavaredo (7.2 km at 7.6%) at an altitude of 2,304 meters, Cima Coppi of the Giro after the missed passage on the Gran San Bernardo.

STAGE 20 — Tarvisio-Monte Lussari uphill time trial of 18.6 km, a new one for the Giro d’Italia. The first 11 km are flat, or slightly uphill (about 6 km on the Alpe Adria cycle path) followed by 7.5 km in very steep ascent up to the Sanctuary of Monte Lussari. Bike change expected after 9.4 km. The final climb is 7.3km long at 12.1 percent.

STAGE 21 — The Giro d’Italia finishes in Rome – around 7 pm – for the fifth time in its history. The kilometers are 126: from the start you reach the coast in Ostia and return to the starting area, followed by a final circuit of 6 laps in the heart of Rome and the final with a view from the Imperial Forums and the Campidoglio. In 2018, the last previous one, sprint in Bennett and final success in Froome.

THE SITUATION — Tuesday will start again with Bruno Armirail in the pink jersey. The 29-year-old Frenchman of Groupama-Fdj has 1'08" on Geraint Thomas (Gb, Ineos-Grenadiers) and 1'10" on Primoz Roglic (Slo, Jumbo-Visma). Fourth Almeida at 1'30", fifth Leknessund at 1'50", sixth Caruso at 2'36", seventh Kamna at 3'02", eighth Dunbar at 3'40", ninth Arensman at 3'55", tenth De Plus at 4'18".