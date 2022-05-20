Genoa – From via Giro del Vento to Bolzaneto – high-rise buildings and concrete that are still struggling to shake off having seen the birth and growth of the prostitute killer Maurizio Minghella – at work as sous-chef in the two-star Michelin restaurant “L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon Etoile ”on the Champs-Élysées. The story of Nicholas Figliomeni, almost 27 years old from Genoa who grew up with a love of cooking and humility, looks like a movie.

