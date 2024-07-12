Red-flagged weekend for much of Italy. Tomorrow and Sunday, 11 cities will be on alert level 3, the highest, indicating “emergency conditions (heat wave) with possible negative effects on the health of healthy and active people and not only on subgroups at risk such as the elderly, very young children and people with chronic diseases”. According to the heat wave bulletin from the Ministry of Health, the cities most affected by the heat wave will be: Ancora, Bologna, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome, and Viterbo. But Bari and Palermo (Sunday) will be on an orange-flagged alert. The following are spared from the heat: Genoa, Milan and Turin.