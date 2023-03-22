Pacho returned to “At the bottom there is room” and now as a stripper! The bodyguard that Diego Montalbán hired to watch over his daughter Alessia returned, but not in his usual role in the América TV series. After a “mistake” by Zulimar’s friend, Félix’s girlfriend, the character came to the Gonzales house to animate Jimmy and Don Gilberto’s bachelor party. This surprised Joel, Pepe and Tito, and the other guests.

After his arrival with a flirtatious style and, at the same time, ‘dark’, Pacho began to dance and expressed: “Boys, there is no job. The street is hard. I just have to diversify”. After the boys told him that it was not what they expected, he told them to “Apechuguen”. Little by little, the atmosphere changed and the guests began to dance with the stripper.

Benito in “In the background there is room”

The character played by Manuel Escalante he appeared in the Peruvian production first as Francisco Benito, the bodyguard of the Maldini family. During that time, he had a dog named Maldito, which he adopted at the request of Mariano Pendavis. When he first arrived he scared Peter and ‘Noni’, since his appearance was scary. In addition, both had a meeting with Jaimito Gonzales and he ran away.

Benito with his dog Maldito in Las Lomas. Photo: LR composition/América TV capture

Pacho in “In the background there is room”

After the return of “AFHS”, Pacho returns to the series, first, after a request from Diego Montalban to take care of Las Nuevas Lomas. His mission, mainly, was to protect the mansion from Francesca Maldini. Then, in the present season, he makes an appearance to protect Alessia from Joel’s brother Gonzales.

The reaction of the fans after the appearance of Pacho

The followers of the national production had different reactions after the return of Pacho, which were seen in the comments of the video of Youtube from the channel of “At the bottom there is room“. “The street is really hard for Pacho to resort to being a dancer,” wrote a fan.