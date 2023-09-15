There’s a lot of talk about the minimum wage, or about young slackers on social media. but there are those who, despite being born in 1994, have created their own profession and work alone and now have as many as 50 people collaborating with them. He has been defined as the Virgil of online



On Saturday 16 September, from 1.30pm to 11pm, Reali will be at the NH HOTEL in Milan 2 for a Live event which will involve 200 people and important Amazon personalities online and live and will see many people present who have changed their lives starting from zero to sell on Amazon.

Simone Reali, the Virgil of online, a true expert not only for his generation, is the creator of a successful Italian community, Lean Sales, which since 2018 has accompanied hundreds of people to create their own Amazon FBA business. There are many success stories that can be found on Simone Reali’s social networks, in which people show the results achieved thanks to the help of the Community. Simone is Italian and helps people build their own amazon fba business, from the student looking for from creating an income while continuing their studies, to the employee looking for the much mentioned financial freedom, from the professional looking for a way to create a secondary income, to the entrepreneur looking to differentiate his investments.

Those who want to do business in this way are part of these categories

They are real businesses that are almost completely automatic and have a high profit margin, which exploit Amazon logistics to sell private label products. This type of business is known throughout the world as Amazon FBA and consists of selling products using Amazon logistics.

“The strength of Lean Sales – as Reali himself says – is that of accompanying the person step by step in the creation of their own business through training and dedicated services: from assistance in groups to the organization of targeted strategic individual calls, from assistance tax assistance in finding suppliers with the possibility of relying on the Lean Sales network for product research”.

“What allows those who join our Community to quickly emerge on Amazon – continues Reali – is our innovative experimental approach which focuses on investing in research and development. There are people who are exclusively focused on experimenting with new techniques and strategies, with the aim of finding the best ways to position themselves on the first pages of Amazon, depending on the changes that occur in Amazon’s algorithm from time to time, updating in update, and throughout the structure dedicated to sellers”.

Born in ’94, with a Bocconi background concluded with a master’s thesis on Amazon FBA, Simone Reali declares that he created this community with the aim of becoming the point of reference for all those in Italy who sell on Amazon under a private label. The community boasts more than 4000 members and a staff of specific professionals from the various sectors into which the business branches out.

“Amazon’s success – observes Reali – has been putting the consumer at the centre, just as our success has been putting community members at the centre. Jeff Bezos is the man of records and so Amazon is the company of records. The negative effects of Amazon’s expansion were felt above all by those who found themselves facing the force of electronic commerce with traditional weapons, such as shops, small artisans and so on. But there are also those, like the members of the Lean Sales Community, who have been able to see the opportunity in the threat, quickly creating noteworthy entrepreneurial realities from scratch”.

In fact, internal research shows that the people who approach this type of business come from all types of worlds: from the student trying to create an income while carrying out his studies up to the employee looking for the much-mentioned financial freedom, from the professional looking for a way to create a secondary income to the entrepreneur looking to diversify his investments.

“Online – concludes Reali – things change at the speed of light, and so on Amazon. Therefore it is of fundamental importance to stay up to date, to avoid making mistakes that can cost you dearly and to maximize sales. My greatest satisfaction? The results of the community members”.

