Bobigny, wedged between the national road and the Canal de l’Ourcq, the portal to what was for almost forty years the entrance to the workers of the Motobécane factory is still there. But now it opens onto the Canal Meadow. The factory was razed in the 1990s. Wild grasses such as butterfly trees flourish there. There is “Diesel, the hen, so named because she was found in a gas station”, jokes Éline Lambert, who is the guide. Here, you should not look for earth, the floor of the cows, it is asphalt. Since 2017, theSage association, the Urban and Generous Agriculture Society, took up residence there over 3,000 m2 after a call for projects from the urban community of Est Ensemble to create an urban farm there.

The objective then is to “reconnect with nature” and its food, not yet “to heal the city”. For Antoine Devins and Swen Déral, the two founders of La Sage, by allowing as many people as possible to garden, “we are stepping in to make the transition to our scale”. Thursday is their day of welcoming volunteers: students, unemployed, retraining, but also migrants. Summer is the hive, in February, much less … Lætitia, 22, in civic service, from a business school, finds here “something concrete. I realized that finance isn’t really my thing, and I’m learning so much ”. Mathieu, in a CAP horticulturalist, has always been an urban man, he did not see himself too “doing (his) internship elsewhere than in the city.” But here, beyond agriculture, there is life together ”.

Shared gardens at the foot of the bars

In the heart of the city, a stone’s throw from the bars, there is something surprising about hearing the words “green manure” and “plant cover”. The techniques are those of agroecology, zero chemistry, recovery version, but nothing is in the ground, “the soils are too polluted”, continues our guide. As Eline advances in the aisles, under a fine rain, we come across kales, broccoli, salads in bad shape, “they did not appreciate the frost of the past week”, or the lamb’s lettuce, which she resisted well. Further on, beets. Under the greenhouses, Jade, an agricultural engineer, manages the nursery: sage, mint, strawberries, raspberries or blackcurrants… Here is the palpable production: the sale of plants in short circuit, specialized grocery store, Amap. “Last year, we produced 18,000 plants. This year, we are aiming for 30,000. ”But, here, we are also producing something else, in the order of social ties, of reconnection to food. The vocation is also educational: a little further, at the foot of the bars, five shared gardens have been installed, the inhabitants grow what they want, accompanied by the association.

There are as many definitions of urban agriculture as there are project leaders. Anouck Barcat President of Afaup

For some time now, urban agriculture has become more professional and institutionalized. “It is becoming a public policy”, confirms Agnès Lelièvre, lecturer at Agro Paris Tech. Not a single large-scale real estate project without agriculture. Since the 2020 municipal elections, large cities have acquired specialized assistants. The Ministry of Agriculture is investing nearly 30 million euros in it. “A dedicated senior official must even be appointed,” points out Anouck Barcat, president of Afaup, the French Association of Professional Urban Agriculture, created four years ago. It has 80 members. Since the confinement, requests from project leaders as well as communities and businesses have exploded. “But there are as many definitions of urban agriculture as there are project leaders,” continues the president.

Brownfields imported from New York

Alongside structures or associations, there are also start-ups and entrepreneurs who subscribe to a commercial and productive logic … Far from the spirit of the first activists. These emerged in France in the early 2000s. “They are the heirs of the guerrilla gardening. The movement was born in a district of New York in the 1970s. At the time, the city was going through a crisis, it was becoming poorer, wasteland appeared everywhere. The artist Liz Christy, with a collective, creates a vegetable garden. They therefore advocate the reconquest of the city by nature, ”replaces Antoine Lagneau, associate researcher at the University of Burgundy, who studied urban agriculture in Île-de-France for fifteen years. “It’s more about urban culture, a bit like hip-hop, born at the same time,” he continues.

The movement started from below, from the citizens. The collectives organize themselves spontaneously: we take the roofs, as we open a squat, we reclaim the spaces. And then something changed in 2014… “For the first time since the 1920s and the defense of the vegetable gardens of the small belt, during the municipal elections, candidates seized the subject and integrated it into their program”, continues the searcher. Since then, the pandemic has passed this way, further boosting the movement. “Urban agriculture has always developed during crises,” emphasizes Anouck Barcat. With this particularity: “We are now seeing the emergence of a discourse on food, production, which was not necessarily heard before. As if, in a rich country, we could not see that people could count on a zucchini grown in the city, ”continues the president.

We too, the public service gardeners, can participate and help feed the population. Romaric Perrocheau Director of green spaces in Nantes

In Nantes, Romaric Perrocheau, the director of green spaces, understood this well. As the lines of food aid swelled, in April 2020, he converted the groves of flowers into vegetable gardens with the city’s 250 gardeners. “Food banks ran out of fresh produce to donate. We have 1,000 hectares of green spaces and we were idling, we said to ourselves: we are going to make vegetables ”, explains the trained forester, a big“ fan of vegetable gardens ”.

Tomatoes, squash, chard, and even potatoes

In a few weeks, 25 vegetable gardens in 11 districts of the city were set up. “I must also admit that I had in mind all these urban farmers who grow soybeans on the rooftops, and I wanted to show that we too, the gardeners in the public service, could participate and help feed the population ”, continues the director. Tomatoes, squash, chard, and even potatoes, nothing is calibrated, everything is pesticide-free, 20 tonnes are collected by neighborhood associations and distributed to 2,500 families via the communal social action center. “Nantes nourishing landscapes” was born, the next plantings are scheduled for April 2021.

Of course, urban agriculture will not feed cities, but it can “complement, reintegrate into a food system with market gardening in the suburbs, provide access to fresh produce”, enthuses Agnès Lelièvre. In cities like Paris, which import 90% of what they eat, the peasants of the cities can above all change the outlook on “other territories and no longer consider them as subordinate, only good at feeding them or housing those who do not. ‘can no longer afford to live there,’ continues Antoine Lagneau. These urban farms like a furrow towards a return to the land.