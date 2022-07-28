The announcement of spring is from a department store, but the announcement of the arrival of summer is carried out by a brewery. here, now and so, Performed by Santi Balmes and Renaldo and Clara, and composed by Rigoberta Bandini, it is the song of his announcement for this year. On Twitter, some adore her and others despise her. One confesses that she has cried with emotion when listening to it, another says that it is the message that she needed after being in opposition for a year, and another marks the bottle self-help song. In any case, the song speaks of the urgency of living in the moment. In truth speechParmenides says: “Being never was and never will be, since it is now, one and continuous”, something not so alien to what Bandini describes with a handful of chords.

We regard philosophy as a sophisticated academic system only fit for scholars. But philosophizing is an act in the open, which occurs in any situation in which humans participate, alone or in company. Also in music. In verses that are almost philosophical capsules, the thought about the human condition is present in countless songs. The all-time champion – detested by so many – is probably Dust In The Wind, from Kansas, the one that says: “I close my eyes just for a moment and the moment is gone / We are just dust in the wind / Don’t hold on, nothing lasts forever”. A sugary lesson in Stoicism, the school of philosophy that helps us live in recognition of the finitude and decadent nature of the world, of what we love, and of ourselves. Because everything dies and any achievement will come to nothing.

In being and time, Heidegger wonders about that existence, that being there, thrown into possibility. If we are made of time —the most indomitable material, mud and cross of humans—, Nina Simone reveals herself as the most genuinely Heideggerian artist. In Who Knows Where The Time Goes sings: “At some point in your life you will have occasion to ask yourself / What is this thing called time? / What are you doing? / and, above all, is he alive? Simone, who wrote 500 songs, a civil rights activist who left the United States because of racism, said that freedom was not being afraid.

But that is not easy. In I’d Rather Go Blind, the great Etta James sings: “I’d rather go blind than lose you / More than anything because I don’t want to feel free.” James is not alone in this idea of ​​the abyss. One of the keys to Immanuel Kant’s philosophy is, precisely, the problem of freedom, that effort of independence of the will with respect to everything that is alien to the moral law —not linked to impulses—, that capacity to choose above our wishes.

do what you want

Free will is a classic that we deal with every day of every week in every year lived. A swing between the question and the doubt that leaves us exhausted, wanting to throw in the towel at times. But most of us keep going, overwhelmed by a strange force. There is no academic proof, but it is likely that the song Do Anything You Wanna Doby Eddie & The Hot Rods, has saved many from desolation and has liberated many minds, because the song explains that you can do what you consider, that is, what you honestly believe you should do, regardless of commandments imposed by others.

Beyond the struggles to free ourselves from our own and other’s chains, Friedrich Engels warns us that the law of conservation and transformation of energy is the fundamental law of movement, and that this -the see alive in the words of Gottfried Leibniz—is the absolute king of nature. That is what it means saoco in its African origin: movement, later used in the slang Puerto Rican to catalog something full of energy, rhythmic and tasty. It is that something that moves and changes, as Rosalía sings in Saoko when he says: “When it is night in the sky it becomes day / All that has already changed / I am all things / I transform myself”.

Power and glory are only human, but there are many, almost all invisible, who meditate on it and, like Albert Camus choosing between justice and his mother, they choose to set aside abstract concepts and stay with the finite reality of human warmth. . One day in 2019 Rosalía sang on TV I stay with you and, after becoming fascinated with it, some glances remembered the eighties, when Los Chunguitos published that song, and then they did not pay enough attention to a letter that says: “If you give me a choice between you and my ideas / that without them I am a lost man / oh love! I stay with you”.

cosmic loneliness

Antonio Vega did listen I stay with you then and he liked it so much that he played it in some concerts. The songs of Vega, one of the great singer-thinkers, are full of lightning-ideas that sing, in his case, to cosmic solitude, as in the song chasing shadows: “Nothing matters to me today / I don’t even know where I’m going / Chasing shadows / Such is the ice here / This is a cold country”, or in Real scale: “I pursue an illusion / where I want to go / passing without fear / next to the total emptiness”.

Vega also covered Joan Manuel Serrat —the great musical thinker—: he sang the extraordinary Romance of Curro el Palmo, that narrates the fight for life and the fight for love, and their successive shipwrecks. It is the art of the existence of a person in seven minutes, embarked knowing that there is no safe port —as Voltaire well said— and that begins with “Life and death / embroidered in the mouth / I had Mary Janes / the one in the wardrobe” .

Other composers name, directly or indirectly, the thinkers who have influenced them, such as The Cure in killing an arab, based on Abroad, the work of Albert Camus —where they sing: “I am alive / I am dead / I am a stranger”—, or Bob Dylan in I Dreamed I Saw Saint Augustine: “I have dreamed that I saw Saint Augustine / alive like you and me / with his wild breath”. Some call Dylan The profit, but the one from Minnesota is not an entity or an apparition, but a living man, a real person. He is an 81-year-old guy who is 32, in his song Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door, It tells us that the path is to death. A destination that leaves us thoughtful and makes us thinking beings. Every moment in life is a gift and also a countdown. Maybe the best thing is to put the song I Wanna Know (I want to know), by Mongo Santamaria, at full volume and start dancing.

