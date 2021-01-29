Ethiopian Airlines and Air Djibouti are associated with the port of Djibouti to provide an air-sea freight hub from Djibouti airport. The goods unloaded from the boats will then be transported by air to the whole African continent.

This is a very good operation for Ethiopian Airlines which is strengthening its position in the air freight segment in Africa. Already, because of the coronavirus, the company had last year transformed part of its fleet into cargo planes. This time, it is long-term and thus perpetuates an activity which should double thanks to this agreement. In the alliance, Air Djibouti will hardly overshadow him, having only one cargo plane against eleven for the Ethiopian company.

At first glance, the marriage seems unbalanced. In fact, the two countries have separate interests. If Ethiopian continues to develop its cargo offer, for Djibouti it is a question of attracting maritime traffic to its modern and well-equipped ports, and thus become a must-see destination in East Africa. For the moment, the port of Djibouti is a bit of a cul-de-sac, without a hinterland, whose only commercial interest seems to be the maritime outlet for Ethiopia.

Separate interests, but a common target: the emirate of Dubai. At present, 850,000 tonnes of goods destined for Africa pass through Dubai each year, where unloaded from boats they leave for the African continent by air. The two African partners hope to get their hands on half of this volume and for that they have serious advantages.





The cranes at the container terminal at the port of Doraleh symbolize Djibouti’s ambitions in maritime trade. (YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP)

First, the geographical position of Djibouti, at the entrance to the Red Sea, is a strong argument. No hook to the Persian Gulf which extends distances, and Djibouti also represents a potential stopover on the trade route between Europe and China. “When compared to Dubai, this is 2 to 3 days less diversion for a ship. However, an hour of navigation represents thousands of dollars for a shipping company“, argues Wahib Daher Aden, CEO of the Doraleh multipurpose port.

However, Chinese goods provide half of this coveted air freight coming from Dubai to Africa. And China does not hide its interest in Djibouti. It was she who financed and built the railway line between Djibouti and Addis Ababa. We find it in the project, in progress, of a free zone on the new port. It is a Chinese company that manages the terminals since Djibouti thanked DP World, a company belonging to the government of … Dubai!

It is the China Merchants Bank which finances, in part, the construction of the future city of business instead of the old port of Djibouti. A check for 350 million dollars for a pharaonic project. 84 hectares of offices, hotels, convention centers and shops should create 20,000 direct jobs.

“This future ultra-modern business district will be built in six phases and will eventually have two twin towers, a large luxury hotel, a gigantic shopping center, an exhibition hall, a marina, a cruise terminal, an aquarium … “, explains the Djiboutian newspaper The nation.

Finally, Beijing is mooring its warships in its Djiboutian naval base, the only one it maintains outside the country.

So many elements that suggest that the two African allies will not have too much trouble recovering Chinese goods passing through Dubai.