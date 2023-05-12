Yesterday, May 10, thousands of celebrations were held to celebrate mothers in the country, however there was one where the celebration got out of controlso there was a shootout that left 7 people dead and four injured.

He shooting attack registered in the community stone corral, Municipality of Leonardo Bravo, in Guerrero. With respect to wounded it was said that it is three men and a womanwho were rushed to a hospital in Chilpancingo.

According to the first reports, it is known that yesterday, in full celebration of Mother’s Day, a popular celebration was developed in the mountain community of the entity. There was discussion between familieswhich sparked a first clash of blows and later used Firearms.





Initially, a balance of eight deaths was reported, but the Guerrero government reported seven deaths.

The self-defense group of Heliodoro Castillo went to Corral de Piedra to confirm the case, however, when his elements arrived, the families had taken away the bodies of the victims, without waiting for the arrival of the authorities.

When the boys arrived, they just found the members of the musical group that entertained the party, they were collecting their instruments, said one of the coordinators of the Heliodoro Castillo citizen police.

In Chilpancingo, the transfer of personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) and the Ministerial Police to the aforementioned community was confirmed, although the journey takes several hours, because it is located in the upper part of the Sierra.

#blows #bullets #Relatives #shoot #die #bodies