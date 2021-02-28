If there is something that Julio César Falcioni did not plan, it was that Independiente’s goal play would come the way it did. Or at least not with the interpreters who carried it out. Soccer gave one more example that not everything can be planned. And that sometimes a mistake can lead to joy.

Coaches usually carry labels and the “defensive” label is the one that accompanies Julio César Falcioni. This Saturday in the Independiente match against Gimnasia, a logistical blooper made the Emperor’s team play for a few minutes with three forwards and, just at that moment, he went to the front.

The unwanted action occurred 16 minutes into the second half and with the game tied at zero. The coach of Rojo sent the second variant to the field: Alan Velasco, the young talent that excites all the fans of Rojo, jumped onto the playing field to replace Sebastián Palacios. Or at least that’s what Falcioni had asked for.

But someone made a mistake when requesting the variant. The electronic poster marked 24 (Sergio Barreto’s number) instead of 34 (the number of the striker from Tucumán who was supposed to leave) and then there was an ultra-offensive change.

Falcioni went crazy but there was no going back. And five minutes later the move was crowned in the best way. Because Palacios (the one who should have been outside) threw the corner from the right that was headed by Insaurralde from Chaco and ended up pushing Silvio Romero’s goal.

A lucky misfortune for Red.

Ah, with the 1-0, Falcioni immediately moved the bench and corrected the pieces: Arregui entered and now Palacios did come out.