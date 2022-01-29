The provocative new addition is joined by another 36, such as a face melting, a person saluting and, also, beans. In total, Apple devices have almost four thousand different emojis, with the new ones expected to be available on iPhones and iPads with version 15.4, as well as on Mac computers with the macOS Monterey 12.3 update.

The new emoji options – which have become an almost essential part of today’s digital conversations – arrive shortly after the one who “cries laughing” was voted the most used emoji of 2021, a feat he has achieved since 2017.

Overall, there are 37 new emojis with 75 skin tone additions. The handshake emoji, in particular, is big news for many, as it’s been in the works for about two years now.

Along with the new emojis, the first developer beta for iOS brings several new features, including the ability to unlock an iPhone using Face ID while wearing a mask. The feature has been highly requested by iPhone users, and it’s only now coming to iOS nearly two years after the pandemic. According to Apple, is using new algorithms to recognize mask wearers based on the region around their eyes.