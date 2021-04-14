The Greens have received the largest single donation in their party history. The donor wanted to give an impulse for more climate and environmental protection, said the party. He saw the money as “undeserved wealth”.

D.he Greens received a donation from the party of one million euros. The Bundestag published information on this on Wednesday on its website. It is the highest amount that the party has ever received at once, said a Green spokeswoman for the German press agency. Political parties must notify the President of the Bundestag for donations of more than 50,000 euros.

According to the spokeswoman, the money is intended for the federal election campaign and comes from a Green member from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The independent software developer wanted to provide an impetus for a policy change towards more environmental and climate protection, said the spokeswoman. The money comes from profits from the digital currency Bitcoin.

“The donor has made it clear to us that he sees these profits as undeserved wealth that he does not claim for himself, but wants to use socially, for something that corresponds to his convictions,” said the spokeswoman. “In the meantime he sees the Bitcoin system critically, among other things against the background that the necessary arithmetic operations consume huge amounts of electricity.”