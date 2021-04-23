When you reform and test the buoyancy of a party barge before having achieved success, when you drive a European Championship venue to which very few in the Old Continent aspire, when you spend the handful of coins you need to be in Seville cheering his team on while in those days an epidemic with the face of a pandemic is unleashing in China … When these things happen it is like, according to the joke, when you go to the mountains for mushrooms and find a Rolex, and kick it down the slope because if you have left the house to perretxikos you will not occupy the basket with watches or other objects that have nothing to do with your whipping towards a good feast. When all that is done, you can say that you are from the capital of the universe. “That we are from Bilbao,there it goes the host then! “, is the phrase.

But these weeks you have to be very from Bilbao to hold the pull. The slogan ‘Bizi Ametsa’ (‘Live the dream’) promoted by Athletic for these two Cup finals has become ‘Hold on as you can’. The Mordor with which the gray climate of Euskadi was parodied in ‘Eight Basque surnames’ is here. Bad times for the lyric, or for the bertsos, let’s put the Basque varnish. The two Cups of consecutive years went down the drain, each more bitterly. And Bilbao has the feeling that they have won the Euro Cup in the most regrettable way.

The American Dream Team has passed through here in a basketball World Cup, the cream of continental rugby, the MTV awards, the Sixers … and the start of the Tour is announced. Because we are from Bilbao! But Mayor Aburto recently shouted to the sky in AS with the shadow maneuvers he sensed between UEFA and the Spanish Federation on the famous Euro2020. The Basque political authorities, yes those who say that they do not know the guateque of the companions of Real and Athletic towards Seville in these finals, have made a bad face when they feel cheated by both organizations. Good for the Department of Health of the Basque Government, which has not compromised with the pressures and has given priority to health guarantees before giving the green light to an event for the sake of the money invested and the one that would be to come if these four matches of selections in June.

Well, nothing, what is not allowed for Bilbao, does have a free hand in Seville. To the rich joke. Is there someone from the Sánchez Government on the other side of the phone that offers an explanation for such unequal treatment? We have agreed that we are from Bilbao, here you can even organize your own Eusko-kopa at any given time, but it is not about that. Now, to ask UEFA for responsibilities, but without raising his voice too much, that it is interesting not to step on calluses in order to organize a Europa League final in San Mamés in not long time. That it is already known that the body chaired by Ceferin does not pay traitors, let them tell Florentino and his aborted Super League. If even the city’s elite basketball representative team is mortally wounded, trying to save the category. Ok, we are from Bilbao, but you have to be very close to the center, from the Plaza Circular and ten steps further, at most, to withstand such goring.