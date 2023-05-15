The Spanish striker who has long been a protagonist in Serie A has announced his retirement at the age of 38: choices, style and future, that’s why he left his mark
Had he been an ancient poet, Fernando Llorente might have written verses like those of Horace. “I hate Persian luxury and linden braided crowns”. A praise of the simplicity, of the composed life, which the Spaniard has always led despite the wealth of a professional sportsman.
#Bielsas #esteem #black #white #goals #feats #Llorente #gentle #champion
