Talk about Bollywood, Salman has helped a lot in getting people to work in the film industry. Whether it is a singer or an actor, he has made everyone recognized in Bollywood. Salman always believes in launching new faces in his films, he believes that new faces should be seen in Bollywood as well as old ones. This is the reason why he is always searching for new talent for his film. So today we are going to tell you about those heroines who have started their film career with Salman Khan. Let us know that from the year 1989 to 2019, many new heroines have debuted in films with Salman.

So let’s look at the actresses who debuted with Salman…

Bhagyashree

A beautiful heroine Bhagyashree made her Bollywood debut in Salman’s main lead film ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’. Bhagyashree was also Salman’s first heroine. She became a sensational star overnight by playing the role of a straightforward girl Suman in this film. But after this film, his fate did not support him and none of his films became hits. After this, Bhagyashree soon got married by saying goodbye to Bollywood.

But recently there was news that now Bhagyashree wants to give herself a second chance. She is soon to do a film with South’s superstar Prabhas. In a recent interview, he told that, just before the lockdown in the country, I started shooting for this film. My character in the film will be very fun and hopefully you will like it too.

Revathi

Revathi made her Bollywood debut with Salman in the 1991 film Love. But Revathi also could not reach the hearts of the audience through this film. After this, he left acting and started directing in the year 2004. He made the film ‘Phir Milenge’ under his direction. In this film, he cast Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Shilpa Shetty.

Namrata Shirodkar

Now let’s talk about the heroine who could not rule Bollywood even after becoming Miss India. We are talking about Namrata Shirodkar, who started his Bollywood career in the 90s. Namrata also made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Jab Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai. In this, she was seen in a small role. But still he left a distinct impression on the hearts of the people through the film. This gave him a lot of recognition in Bollywood. After this, he worked in many more films. But films like ‘Vaastav’ and ‘Pookar’ proved to be his turning point and after that he earned a lot of name in Bollywood as well as South. Then came a time that leaving his budding career, he married Mahesh Babu, a superstar of South in 2005 and stopped working in films.

Bhumika Chawla

Salman’s film ‘Tere Naam’ broke many records of success. The film doubled Salman’s fan following overnight. Bhumika Chawla made her debut with Salman in the film. The film earned a lot of name but the film’s heroine role did not get any recognition. After this Bhumika did one or two films more but she could not succeed. Then Bhumika also made a distance from Bollywood and after many years she appeared in the film ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’. After leaving Bollywood, Bhumika started working in South Industry and today she is a well-known face there.

Sneha Ullal

Sneha Ulal, who is known as Aishwarya Rai’s lookalike, also started her film career with Salman Khan from the 2005 film Lucky. But in this industry too, she could not sustain much and made a distance from Bollywood. Sneha is currently working in the Telugu industry. And there is also included in the list of famous heroines.

