Over 400km in two and a half hours to transport a kidney for a transplant. A record-breaking journey to save a life the one traveled at an average of 160 km / h fromAlfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio with the livery of the Carabinieri. The Arma patrol carried out the delivery on the day of the Epiphany, thus allowing to carry out a delicate surgical operation under the agreement between the Fiamme d’Argento and the Regional Emergency and Urgency Agency of Lombardy. The soldiers boarded the high-performance sedan of the Biscione, specially used for this type of operation, at 11.30 after having loaded the organ at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo and at 14 they arrived at their destination delivering the kidney in the hands of doctors.

Currently there are two cars of this type in service at the Arma dei Carabinieri, one located in Milan and one in Rome. On board this special Alfa Giulia Quadrifoglio there is a special housing that allowed the organ to be stored during transport. The high-performance sedan of the Arese-based car manufacturer brings under the bonnet a Ferrari-derived 2.9-liter V6 twin-turbo engine capable of delivering 510 hp, combined with the 8-speed ZF gearbox which in Race mode guarantees a gear shift in just 150 milliseconds. Thanks to these numbers, the Italian sedan can go from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 307 km / h.