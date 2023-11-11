Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Brazilian winger Anthony, the Manchester United player, has faced a torrent of criticism and attacks since the beginning of the season, even before he was suspended due to his problem with his former fiancée, Gabriella Cavalin.

Many experts and former United stars believe that this player does not deserve to play with the “Red Devils,” and they criticized him a lot because of his individual play, his interest in useless dribbling, and his lack of positive impact on the team’s performance.

Anthony was extremely frustrated and disappointed by his Dutch coach, Eric Ten Hag, because he was the one who brought him from Ajax Amsterdam, where he was the coach of this team, but he was not at the level expected, even though United paid more than 80 million euros for him.

Among the old United stars who attacked him harshly was Bulgarian Dimitar Berbatov, who said in an interview with the newspaper “Bola” that Anthony, who has not scored or assisted any goal in the English Premier League since the beginning of the season, must understand that every time he enters the field, he must prove He justifies the trust that Ten Hag gave him.

He commented, saying: Make him trust you and do not disappoint him and your teammates, but unfortunately, that has not happened yet, and things have not gone well for Anthony, so my advice to him is to play easy and avoid, and to stay away from useless evasions. So as not to complicate matters, and to focus on benefiting his team instead of playing for himself.

Berbatov did not hesitate to describe Anthony’s playing as “cheat and deceit”, a clear indication that he surrounds himself with a much greater aura than he deserves.

Berbatov continued to “destroy” Anthony by saying: You are not like Zinedine Zidane, nor even your compatriot Ronaldinho, because the moment you imagine that you are like them, you will suffer a lot in matches.

The veteran Bulgarian star advised him, saying: Do not try to do stupid things that do not help the team. Then he gave him a final piece of advice, saying: You are fast enough to pass the ball to your teammates to score goals, or to score goals yourself, but unfortunately you do not do that…no goals, no goals. Assists from the beginning of the season!