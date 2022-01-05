Peter Gillis, holiday park manager and star in an SBS6 reality soap, did not have to count on much enthusiasm when he bought Den Driesch city campsite in Valkenburg last year. According to him, 150 chalets would fit on the site on a hill above the Limburg town. Entirely in line with his main philosophy “mass is cash register”. But the municipality of Valkenburg aan de Geul shows itself to be reserved, awaits concrete plans and in general is not necessarily fond of ‘flat tourism’.

That can be explained historically, makes the book Faces of Valkenburg well clear. Short texts by the compiler Hans Hoenjet and many photos from the first decades after the Second World War (1949-1989) show how the place in the Heuvelland kept reinventing itself as a tourist attraction.

Un-Dutch spot

Had to invent, because with increasing prosperity, the public and the recreation and holiday needs changed. This includes the degradation of the 1970s and 1980s. Families increasingly took the car, bus and plane to destinations further afield. Valkenburg became notorious as ‘Benidorm aan de Geul’ and in the high season was mainly the domain of unhinged young people, of lager and chips tourism.

In the Scala Jumbo Dancing things sometimes got out of hand when Normal or other well-known Dutch artists performed. Disco 88 sold drinking tickets (ten lager for 15 guilders, twenty lager for 28 guilders). Pavillon looked for mud-fighting women and the topless band the Ladybirds. The then mayor Paul Gilissen (CDA) kept an eye on public order and morality, but could not ban everything. “You can’t make it a girls’ school where evening prayers are prayed,” he explained de Volkskrant from.

‘No Future’ youths drinking beer on a terrace, 1984

Valkenburg aan de Geul was already a popular destination in the nineteenth century. From the opening of a railway station in 1853, the town was easily accessible from the rest of the Netherlands. In 1885, local entrepreneurs established the first Association for Foreigners’ Traffic (VVV) in the Netherlands. At the time, it was mainly wealthy citizens who found their way to this un-Dutch spot in South Limburg. A mountain castle, caves and hills, where did you find it so beautiful together?

Impress

To increase its appeal, numerous attractions were added before the Second World War: the Roman Catacombs, walking parks, dance and concert halls, a swimming pool, an open-air theater and a lookout tower. After the liberation, the Fairytale Forest, a zoo annex dressage school and a cable car followed.

During the reconstruction years, more and more Dutch people had enough days off and enough money to visit Valkenburg for one or more days. In 1949 Valkenburg had 274,000 overnight stays. In the years that followed, that number only increased. For those further away an unattainable dream, the Geul town was a bit of a foreign country in the Netherlands.

Holiday crowds at Valkenburg station, 1979

The tourist could make it as expensive as he or she wanted in Valkenburg. In addition to large, chic hotels, there were guest houses and room rental at home for the narrow budget. In the fifties and sixties of the last century, about thirty buses were available every day during the high season for trips to nearby foreign countries. One of the most popular was the Four Country Trip. Those who opted for this could impress upon their return home with the story that during his holiday he had also been to Belgium, Germany and Luxembourg in addition to South Limburg.

After the good families of the fifties and sixties and the unhinged young people of the seventies and eighties, Valkenburg tried to attract new groups of wealthier tourists from the end of the last century. Holland Casino got a branch on the Cauberg. For the wellnessenthusiasts, Thermae 2000 opened its doors. Christmas markets in the caves attracted more and more people from far and wide. In addition, the annual Amstel Gold Race and various World Championships made Valkenburg and the surrounding area a popular destination for cycling tourists. It comes packed in tight lycra. Would like to climb ‘coltjes’ for one or a few days, it is possible there.

In 2022, an important part of the Valkenburg economy is driven by tourism. Outside of corona times, overnight and daytime recreation accounts for almost 200 million euros per year. A third of the working population works in the hospitality industry, culture, sports and recreation.

Hans Hoenjet: Faces of Valkenburg. Lecturis, €29.95, 160 pp.