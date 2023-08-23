They come from a negative year, but they have started the new season in a great way: five profiles to be checked in the next round, to confirm that this really can be the championship of the turning point

Savino Porcelli

Season of redemption or simple flash in the pan? The risk that the first few days could change our personal judgment of certain players is very high. Although history teaches us that a swallow is not always enough to make spring, let’s take a look at the main existential doubts inherited from the first act of the 23/24 Serie A campaign.

ANDREW BELOTTI — Zero goals and 61% shortcomings in 1166 minutes played: these are the numbers of the disastrous 22/23 season for the Italian centre-forward, who experienced the preparation phase for the 23/24 season with the unwieldy weight of a new arrival ready to steal his ownership at the center of the Giallorossi attack. Hustle and bustle that didn’t affect the certainties of the rooster who, before nightfall, crowed 3 times (one offside). Brace and amazing impact for the class of ’93 who, in the general skepticism, makes the daredevil fantasy coaches who bet on him rejoice (reaffirming his status as striker with 106 goals in Serie A between Palermo and Turin). Killer instinct rediscovered, great competitive ferocity and a 13.5 on the report card that cries out for revenge. See also Olympiacos and Real, winning comebacks. The final is all theirs

CHARLES DE KETELAERE — Staying on the subject of rebirths, one cannot fail to mention Charles De Ketelaere. Impalpable in 32 appearances for Milan (53% failings and only 1 assist), immediately decisive with a nice +3 on his debut in the Atalanta shirt. In 45 minutes there was no shortage of noteworthy insertions and tears, for a player who showed a mad desire to make an impact right away. In the Bergamo mechanisms, the class of 2001 seems to be more free to vary and to be able to show his repertoire. Ilicic-bis? Characteristics and potential go in that direction, also on the basis of the 18 goals and 10 assists scored with the Club Brugge shirt 2 seasons ago. Watch out for the mental aspect, now that he’s unlocked everything can become easier.

CHRISTIAN BIRAGHI — Charisma and offensive propensity have always been the trademarks of the Viola captain who, however, due to the arrival of Parisi, has been a bit snubbed at the start of the season. 2 goals, 4 assists and a few chiaroscuro matches too many meant that we forgot that in 22/23 he was the defender who recorded the highest number of key passes (83), attempted and successful crosses (300/ 88). Clearly a factor, although the effectiveness in the bonus zone has not been optimal. As a good veteran, the class of ’92 was able to take the criticisms, appearing at the starting line of the new season more excited than ever. Result? Performance bordering on perfection, goals, assists and peremptory 11 on the report card. See also 'Supermán' López remains firm in the Tirreno-Adriatico; Merlier wins stage

FEDERICO BONAZZOLI — Doctor Jekyll and mister Hyde: who is the real Federico Bonazzoli? The one who dragged Salernitana to safety 2 years ago (from the top of his 10 goals scored) or the ghost who haunted the Arechi area for the whole of last season? Waiting to receive an answer between now and June, the Scala striker only took 6 minutes from his entry into the field to seal the first seal of his new adventure. In the right place at the right time, like a good bird of prey in the area, he capitalized on the first real opportunity available and even nearly doubled a few minutes later. Will he be able to regain continuity and trust? If good morning starts in the morning…

DENZEL DUMFRIES — “Do I dream or am I awake?” The dilemma of any Nerazzurri fan at every gallop of Denzel Dumfries during Inter-Monza. Physicality, quality and dynamism: the Dutch full back seems to have returned to the best of times. Too early to pronounce judgments, especially at the dawn of a dualism with Cuadrado which promises to be more aggressive than ever. 8 in the report card that bodes well, a fair reward for those who tried to trust him after only 5 bonuses and the infinite empty passes of last season (when in any case he showed excellent indicators for the attack in the penalty area, resulting in second for big chances created). Possible rebirth or classic trap at the end of August? Not to dampen enthusiasm, but exactly one year ago at the debut of the “Via del Mare” against Lecce the same film was staged (for what would later be the only goal of his championship).