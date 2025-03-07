His Majesty It premiered on February 27 in Prime Video. The series starring Anna Castillo The story of Pilar, future queen of Spain. The content platform in streaming has invested time and money in a promotional video for social networks, in which He has gathered nine famous women of different fields.

Yolanda Ramos, Nuria Marín, Paca La Piraña, her cocó, Belén Esteban, Chenoa, Shannis, María Patiño and Sandra Barneda are the protagonists of the announcement that has caused fury on social networks. “We have gathered extraordinary women to pay an unprecedented tribute,” Tiktok’s video.

“Today we want to surprise them with A portrait that elevates them to the category they deserve, that of authentic queens“, announces the voiceover shortly before they see a portrait of themselves as queens.

His reactions have become viral on the platform. “Look, don’t take it badly, but You have put me a goat lips …“Yolanda Ramos said.” One eye is a little more jiño than the other. AND May I know, I am not“He said, laughing, Shannis.

The reactions of María Patiño and Belén Esteban were very similar. “I love it, from a young lady, she was very cute,” said the presenter. “Fuck, if I’m 18”shouted that of Paracuellos del Jarama.

At the end of the announcement, the narrator reveals that “Spain already has a new candidate for the crown.” “With all of you, his real highness, Princess Pilar de España. Do not miss His Majestythe new Prime Video series, “he concluded.