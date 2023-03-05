The actress Kristen Stewart (32 years old, California) last month became the president of the youngest jury in the entire history of the Berlinale. A position that has been occupied by great performers such as Isabella Rossellini, Meryl Streep or Juliette Binoche. After receiving her first Oscar nomination for playing Lady Diana in Spencer (Pablo Larraín, 2021), last week he announced that he will put himself in the shoes of Susan Sontag, in a production that mixes fiction and documentary. A new commitment to auteur cinema by an actress who many years ago distanced herself from the commercial line of the saga Twilight (2008), and which accumulates more than fifty films in its filmography. Oliver Assayas, the director who most helped relaunch her career, stated that “Kristen Stewart is the best actress of her generation.”

Nobody ever struck down in such a short time the distance that separates Forks (the town in which the saga is set Twilight) of one of the world epicenters of auteur cinema, such as the Berlin festival. But Stewart’s film history doesn’t begin with the vampire and werewolf franchise. She started acting as a child in movies like the panic room (David Fincher, 2002). In this film he had Jodie Foster as a co-star, one of the few Hollywood stars who, like Stewart, have dared to publicly express her homosexuality.

Before reaching the age of majority, he had already had time to work with important directors such as Jon Favreau (Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005) or Sean Penn (Towards Wild Routes, 2007). He never went to high school. He had to mature between shoots and developed an early aversion to flash indiscreet press photographers. On a red carpet that she went to when she was only 11 years old, one of them asked her to relax, and she replied that she couldn’t even open her hands because of her nerves. Exactly the same paralysis that in 2015 would prevent her from holding the César award that she obtained for her work in Travel to Sils Maria (Oliver Assayas).

Jodie Foster and Kristen Stewart at the ‘Panic Room’ premiere in 2002. Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

In 2008 he starred in the first of the five films in the saga Twilight, a product aimed at teenage girls, which became one of the great cultural phenomena of the past decade. Despite the success achieved at the box office, these films did not help consolidate Stewart’s prestige as an actress. She “she Has two expressions: the expressionless one and the subtly less expressionless one”, wrote Claudia Puig for him usa today. “She’s so bland you wonder why these supernatural creatures are so crazy about her.” stated critic Richard Roeper. A YouTube user came to publish a video that compiled moments in which the actress he bit his lips, an acting resource to express concern for the alleged abuser. Her character, Bella Swan, was also criticized by feminists, who did not look favorably on her toxic relationship with the shiny vampire Edward Cullen. In new Moon (2009) the young would-be vampire tries to commit suicide twice in order to get her boyfriend’s attention.

Events in her personal life (not publicly exhibiting her relationship with Robert Pattinson, being unfaithful to him, and later declaring herself a lesbian) had a decisive influence on her prestige as an actress in Hollywood plummeting drastically. The former president of the United States Donald Trump came to put eight tweets advising the last protagonist of Batman not to get back together with Kristen Stewart. She “she has cheated on him like a dog, and she will do it again. He can aspire to more. Have I ever been wrong?” And she continued: “That relationship is permanently broken”, “he will thank me, be smart, Robert”.

What was most annoying was Stewart’s unwillingness to smile during his public appearances. Hollywood is less generous with those who don’t show happiness at every moment. After watching the first scenes of Twilight the producers asked her to smile more. Her rep told her to be “sparkier” in movie promotions. A female journalist dedicated a post to ironically list “the 22 times that Kristen Stewart had smiled in 2022”. No one understood why she didn’t like being famous.

In 2013 The Cut ranked her as the second most hated star in Hollywood. She must have gotten the message, because the following year she embarked on a project in European cinema. Oliver Assayas, who had first seen her perform in Towards Wild Routescalled her to offer her a role in Travel to Sils Maria (2014), after Mia Wasikowska failed him as a first choice. She formed a tandem full of complicity with Juliette Binoche, in a film that contained all kinds of references to both the work of Ingmar Bergman and the career of the actresses themselves. This is how the director explained it: “Binoche needed someone to challenge her. No one better than a superstar, a woman who embodies the present and who is much more famous than she has been, even if she does not have the same artistic prestige.

Kristen Stewart receives the César Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in ‘A Journey to Sils Maria’, in 2015. Rindoff/Charriau (Getty Images)

The film helped rehabilitate her image after being banned by the scandal of her adulterous relationship with film director Rupert Sanders. “People who despised her were surprised to find her likeable, intelligent and a good actress. She knew we hadn’t seen everything she was capable of,” Assayas commented. Stewart became the first American actress to win the César Award, and in 2016 she repeated her collaboration with the French director in Personal shopper, a film written specifically for her, which definitely reconciled her with the critics. “Throughout the film, she is asked to show a series of internal changes in her personality while remaining more or less the same on the outside. In each of these changes she reveals a new trait in her character’s personality, while remaining absolutely real and recognizable.” the critic Peter Sobczynski wrote of his interpretation.

He continued working with great directors. he rolled Cafe Society (2016) with Woody Allen and co-starred in The murder of the Borden family, by Craig William MacNeill. In the private sphere, he announced her relationship with screenwriter Dylan Meyer, becoming the first major Hollywood star to make her homosexuality official while still active. The anguish that she suffered for so many years due to the harassment of the media must have served her to get into the skin of Princess Diana in Spencer, her definitive consecration in American cinema, which earned her a nomination for best actress at the Oscars. There was no one left to question her talent: “Without being exceptional, she maintains an unhealthy and credible tone (…). It is a credit to the director, but also to the formidable actress who plays Diana. This is Kristen Stewart. She owns a magnet. And mystery”, said the critic of EL PAÍS Carlos Boyero.

Kristen Stewart attends the 94th edition of the Oscars, in which she was nominated for the best actress award. Kevin Mazur (WireImage,)

The actress met dozens of interviews, premieres and promotional events of the film in the race for the Oscars, but finally the statuette ended up in the hands of Jessica Chastain. Nobody knows when she will run again as a favorite for these awards, but for the moment she has not stopped adding interesting titles to her filmography. Last year she participated in crimes of the futureby David Cronenberg, and as was announced during the Berlinale itself, the recording of a biopic by philosopher Susan Sontag. “We are taking advantage of Berlin to kick off the project and make a documentary of Kristen as president of the jury and talk to her about how she is going to become Sontag,” said Gabrielle Tana, producer of the project.

