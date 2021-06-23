The sports president of Club América, Santiago Banos, He is one of the least popular leaders among Americanism in recent years, due to various disagreements of the fans with the movements he has made, and today, a topic is once again causing discomfort among fans with the manager.
And it is that, at the time he and Miguel Herrera they wasted the youth squad and central defender, Haret ortega, who was scorned and sold to Toluca for a minimal fee.
The transfer of the footballer was through a loan for one year and the purchase option was $ 1.5 millionWhat they never expected was that the defender would become one of the best young Mexican centrals in the last semester of Mexican soccer.
Now, according to information from the journalist Josh mendoza, the Azulcrema youth squad is in the interest of Belgian football and another European country, in this way, the Red Devils of Toluca will be the ones who will take advantage of what the Coapa board of directors let go of at the time.
The unfortunate thing about the situation is that between the negotiations when Haret ortega, Toilets brought the team to Alan Medina, a player who was not what was expected and did not receive the opportunities to stand out in the team, so now, it is said that the player will go out on loan with Rayos del Necaxa for the 2021 Apertura.
