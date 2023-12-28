There is a scene in Belle de JourBuñuel's film, in which the bourgeois Séverine (Catherine Deneuve) visits for the first time the brothel where she is going to provide her services, and when she takes off her military coat a shirt dress emerges beige impeccable cut. “I find her wonderful in that suit: it gives her a lot of class,” admires the client that afternoon, a little man with somewhat clumsy manners, and yet sensitive to genuine quality. “When there is money it is easy to be elegant,” objects another of her pupils, dressed in blackish lace. “And the class?” insists the client. “Class cannot be bought!”

It cannot be a coincidence that Buñuel, with the complicity of the couturier Yves Saint Laurent, chose precisely that suit to underline Séverine's ease and elegance. He beige – in any of its variants, from khaki to camel, from cream to soft ocher – has rarely been the most fashionable color, but something about it refers to certain timeless values. Since we are talking about fashion and trends, according to the Pantone firm, the color that will mark this 2024 is PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz (“peach fuzz”), which can be described as a beige orange, a beige something warmer and therefore sweeter. In sum, a beige who doesn't say his name.

Catherine Deneuve with an impeccably cut 'beige' shirt dress in a scene from 'Belle de Jour', a film by Buñuel.

It turns out that this dissimulation is not fortuitous either. In recent times, the beige It is associated with wealth and boredom. Bringing together both attributes, Jimina Sabadú titled a recent column in this medium The Pombo, a life in beige, In reference to reality about content creator María Pombo and her family – a clan of businessmen with healthy finances and not much to say – produced by Prime Video. “If María were a musician, she would be the musical background of the elevator,” defined the author of the text.

This was not always the case. Originally the French word beige It designated wool in its natural tone, and it was not until the second half of the 19th century when the use of the term began to become widespread. Applied to clothing, it did not enjoy excessive prestige, since undyed fabrics were typical of the less wealthy classes. The representation of monarchs, nobles and gentry of both sexes in art from the Middle Ages to quite recent times has shown clothing in intense tones, with gold and purple in the highest range, or a snowy white – hardly compatible with work activity–, or a lustrous and deep black, very expensive to obtain and maintain in its original conditions. So, rather than boring people, go beige It was poor.

Confortable canvas sofa and armchairs and parchment table from the Jean-Michel Frank collection by Hermès.

In fact, out of voluntary poverty, many took the style of the French interior designer Jean-Michel Frank, who a century ago marked the exact peak of the art deco. Jean Cocteau stated, drolly, that it seemed as if thieves had robbed his house. In reality, the apparent stripping of it put an end to the profusion of crimson cloths of the style pompier of the 19th century, but also to the lysergic appreciation for the multicolor of modernism. And he did it with creams and ochers as allies, thanks to unusual materials such as parchment and straw marquetry, which he applied at his discretion. If a sentence attributed to him is to be believed, his dream was to decorate a space with up to 6,000 different shades of beigeand he almost achieved it at the Parisian residence of the viscounts Marie Laure and Charles de Noailles, the most audacious and modern patrons of their time.

Helena López de Hierro, director of the Costume Museum and graduate in Art History from the Complutense University, remembers another essential figure for this change in status to occur: “Chanel made it fashionable and elevated it in rank when it made, in 1916 , an entire collection practically in that color from a stocks of raw fabrics that he gets,” he explains. “He beige “It opposes, along with black and white, the much brighter colors that had been used in the Belle Époque, making it fully a modern color, which Cubism would also use.”

According to Pantone, the color that will mark 2024 is PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz.

The trend would take hold in the following decades: “From that moment on, it began to be used as a more relaxed and modern color linked to the upper classes, who could be outdoors enjoying the sun and nature,” López continues. of iron. “It will end up leading, on the one hand, to the natural and ecological trends of the 1970s and, on the other, to the flagship color of the upper classes, who will use it without having to pretend, that is, as discreet luxury.”

The visual artist and performance Ana Esmith, better known by the name of her character, Miss Beige, a woman dressed in this color from head to toe and who combines a look As a catechist with a certain punk and disruptive spirit, he admits that the association of cream tones with a conservative ideology makes sense: “Due to their lack of risk and attitude, let's say that at least they are center-right.” But then again, this idea hasn't always been so widespread. In the British political landscape, chamois was the corporate color of the progressive party of the whigs between the middle of the 18th century and the middle of the 19th century. Later, it was used to portray the working class, such as the cape that matches a wicker basket that the old woman wears in The third class carriagepainting by Honoré Daumier (c. 1862), or the almost monochrome The fourth stateby Giuseppe Pellizza da Volpedo (1901), which shows a group of strikers and became famous for its use in the opening titles of the film Novecentocommunist epic by Bernardo Bertolucci.

The visual artist Ana Esmith, better known by the name of her character, Miss Beige, a woman dressed in this color from head to toe and who combines a catechist's look with a certain punk and disruptive spirit.

On the other hand, today all the nuances that mark the route that begins with the oatmeal porridge and ends with the Maria cookies are considered typical of posh people without imagination. It has been defined at beige as a sad color, even as a non-color that denounces the tendency to dress babies in these tones, which on the other hand do not present the gender connotations of the classic blue and pink. The American librarian Hayley DeRoche has emerged as the bête noire of this ephemeral fad through their social networks. “He was the saddest of times, he was the saddest.” beige of the times,” he jokes in one of his posts from Instagram, quoting – more or less – Charles Dickens. As far as adult clothing is concerned, it is worth remembering such timeless garments as the classic trench coats and the tasteful camel hair coats, whose image did not emerge unscathed from the low-quality substitutes that became popular a few seasons ago.

The color chamois was used to portray the working class in 'The Third Class Car', a painting by Honoré Daumier (c. 1862).

This fall from grace of beige It cannot surprise anyone who lives in times in which visual overload is a starting condition. It is, after all, a color that alludes to the earthly and a certain purity. So it is disheartening that today the tones of the travertine of the monuments of Rome and the sand of the Majorcan farmhouses, of the beach sand and the pine wood, of the chicken broth with noodles and the butter caramel, of virgin wax and crisp manila envelopes.

As a counterpoint, Ana Esmith proposes a kind of reappropriation of the beige that returns it to its origins while harnessing its revolutionary potential. A company that requires daring. “I think it is time to start the revolution from the beige, precisely because it is not expected,” he says. “Art reorients our expectations, forces us to break our schemes and see in a new way. That's why my motto is: “And you, do you dare to be beige?”