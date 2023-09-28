Vatican trial, the wiretaps that frame the brokers: “It doesn’t seem like a few. These ca…”

The long one judicial matter relating to the sale of the famous palace in London and other suspicious financial maneuvers, the hearing of the case is about to end today Cardinal Becciu and the brokers in Vatican. There is an expert report – we read in the Corriere della Sera – which quantifies the damage to the image suffered by the Holy See in the bankruptcy sale of the Palace of Sloan Avenue in London: a rubbish deal he made squander at least a hundred million euros of Peter’s Pence, intended for the poor. To restore the reputation of the secretariat of state 138 million will be needed. Figure that the technical report takes from a average cost calculation to be supported with a “reputational campaign aimed at rehabilitating the honor damaged by the crimes committed by the representatives of the institution”.

The Vatican – continues Il Corriere – asks for an account Monsignor Angelo Becciu, former prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints who, at the time, was deputy for General Affairs of the secretariat of State. And now, after the request for conviction by the Vatican promoter Alessandro Diddi for abuse of office, embezzlement and witness subornation, risks 7 years and 3 months in prisonperpetual disqualification from holding public office, a fine of 10,329 euros and confiscation of 14 million of Euro. But also to brokerto the prelates and ai mediators accused with him.

Today the civil party lawyer, Paola Severinowill request compensation for that on behalf of the Holy See image damage. Wiretaps between brokers and intermediaries also appear, ending up in the trial documents. Torzi sends Mincione proof of payment received 40 million pounds. Mincione rejoices: “Sti c…”. Torzi echoes him: “Boooooom, ahahaha”. The other adds: “It doesn’t seem like a lot“. And more laughter with Torzi adding: “Oh, I’m real. Ahahahaha“.

