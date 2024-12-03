When images speak for themselves, words are unnecessary. This is how it has been proposed ‘Beatles 64’a new documentary about the Fantastic Four directed by David Tedeschi and produced by Martin Scorsese, in which scenes of the fan phenomenon they generated on their first tour of the United States take place without the slightest intervention of a voice-over. Aside from the statements of the time, the film only gives voice to some of the followers who experienced that visit in first person, in addition to the surviving Beatles.

This fabulous documentary, as sensitive as it is exciting, begins with a speech by John F. Kennedy that recreates the desire for change in the middle of the prodigious decade. Months after his murder, the Beatles arrived in the United States to participate in the Ed Sullivan Show and play in New York, Washington and Miami, causing a cultural earthquake that inaugurated the most exciting five years to be young in a Western country with freedoms. “Finally someone made music for us,” says writer Joe Queenan, who almost cried on camera when remembering what the arrival of the Beatles meant to him, and to the United States.

The incredible charisma of the four, their ease and self-confidence in front of the press, were added to their unparalleled songs to shape a myth that dragged millions of adolescents towards what was first seen as an illness, ‘beatlelitis’, “comparable to rubella epidemic that ravages the country,” says a stale radio broadcast of the moment. Just a few days later, the anecdote of some kids with bangs landing in the promised land became one of the most important cultural milestones of the 20th century and was renamed Beatlemania. A devastating process that the documentary captures with enormous emotion.

The Yankee fifteen-year-olds praise Paul, John, Ringo and George as they pass through the streets of New York, highlighting the attributes of each one as if they were a boy-band (which they were), and back to the present, some of them remember on camera the emotions they felt then, and show all the products from the Beatles line that they bought at the time and that they have kept as treasures for decades, including wigs, towels, clothes, lunchboxes… Those from Liverpool are a big hit even among people from the black neighborhood of Harlem, who also come to their hotel to try to see them up close, shouting that they prefer them to any other American artist or band.









The film is made with one hundred minutes of restored images and sound, selected from more than eleven hours of recordings taken in 1964 by the Maysles brothers (who would later create other great documentaries such as ‘Gimme Shelter’ or ‘Grey Gardens’) following the entourage throughout the trip with an incredible level of access to the protagonists, to broadcast a summary in a television special titled ‘What’s Happening! The Beatles in the USA’, which was later reissued for a 1991 DVD titled ‘The Beatles: The First US Visit’.

The montage by Tedeschi (who has been a key collaborator of Scorsese in rockumentals such as ‘Bob Dylan No Direction Home’, ‘Rolling Thunder Revue’ or ‘Living in the Material World’), in addition to offering almost twenty unreleased minutes of those recordings, dissects tremendously revealing and funny anecdotes, such as the moment when Jamie Bernstein, daughter of conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein, tells of her insistence that the family television be moved from the library to the dining room to being able to watch the Ed Sullivan Show during dinner; or the Beatles’ escape from a Plaza hotel in the Big Apple besieged by fans with the help of Ronnie Spector. “Why we were screaming, frantic, I can’t understand now, but then it was natural. “We couldn’t contain ourselves,” says Vickie Brenna-Costa, one of the girls found by Tedeschi to remember that day before her target.

The most beautiful thing about ‘Beatles ’64’ is their attitude. His jokes, his reactions to the chaos, his way of making light of himself. Like the scene where cameras record his train ride from New York to Washington, and a forward-thinking journalist asks Paul McCartney what the Beatles mean to Western culture. “Culture? It is not culture; “All this is a big laugh.”