With the players installed in Australia since the end of last week to comply with the quarantine required by the health authorities of that country, the first Grand Slam of the season, which will start on February 8, lives a hectic previous. From complaints about food and the state of the rooms or delays in permits to go out to train to complaints from the 72 tennis players who must comply with strict isolation in Melbourne for the positives registered on the flights that transferred them to that city. Each day comes with new stories.

This Tuesday was no exception. The great controversy of the day was carried out by the Spanish Roberto Bautista Agut, who described the confinement as a “prison”, although later he apologized and assured that he had said it in a private conversation taken out of context. On the other hand, Belarusian Victoria Azarenka asked her colleagues for “cooperation, understanding and empathy for the local community.” Meanwhile, the Kazakh Yulia Putintseva He claimed again that he found a mouse in his room. And the organization, concerned about the players’ mental health, organized a series of activities to help them pass the time.

Bautista Agut is one of the tennis players who traveled to Melbourne in one of the planes in which cases of coronavirus were detected and who, therefore, was confined to his hotel room and will not be able to leave even to train for the next few two weeks. In an interview that was disclosed on the channel’s Twitter account Sport 5 from Israel, the Spaniard compared quarantine to being in prison.

“This is the same as a jail but with wifi. People have no idea about tennis, on the training courts … They have no idea about anything. It is a complete disaster because of that, because they have control of everything, “said the world number 13 in the video.

“It is not the fault of Tennis AustraliaIt is the fault of the Victorian Government. You can work in the room but it is not the same. I feel very restricted and I can’t imagine spending two weeks like this. It is very hard and I will have to work a lot mentally, “he added.

Criticism was not long in coming and flooded social networks. The Spanish, then, came out to clarify the situation. “I want to apologize to all the people who have been offended by the video that has been published about me recently. It is a private conversation taken out of context, which has unfortunately been released to the media without my awareness or my knowledge. consent, “he stated.

Bautista clarified that both he and his coach are following health protocols and thanked the management that was carried out in Australia so that “it is possible to compete again and to avoid the spread of the virus.”

Another controversy was generated by lThe appearance of a mouse in Putintseva’s room, who shared the images on his Twitter account with the caption: “Different room, same story! I wanted to go to sleep, but no!”

It is that the Kazakh had already encountered an “unwanted visitor” in the first room that had been designated. After several complaints, she got her room changed. Although it seems that this time he will have no luck.

“Great. Now from the reception they tell me that the hotel is full and they can’t help me. It’s a joke.” wrote a while later. “What should I do? Not complain and go to sleep?”

Among so many clubs and complaints to the organization of the Australian Open, the support of Azarenka appeared, one of the 72 players in rigorous confinement.

“It has been a very difficult time for many of us who did not expect to end up in the situation we are in today, and I include myself. Being in a strict quarantine for 14 days is very hard to accept as all work is ruined. that we have done in preseason to prepare for our first Grand Slam of the year. I understand the frustration and sense of injustice that has been generated and that is overwhelming us, “said the former world number one and two-time tournament champion in a published letter on their social networks.

“We have a global pandemic and nobody has a manual on how to operate at full capacity and without technical failures, we already saw it last year. Sometimes things happen and we have to accept it, adapt and not stop! I would like to ask my colleagues cooperation, understanding and empathy for the local community that has been having a very bad time, “he added.

And he closed the text with a special request: “I would like us to support each other and be willing to help each other. Things are easier when you have a compassionate environment and we work together. Thanks again for all your efforts and we will continue to navigate with this situation for the next days and weeks. “

His words were grateful for Craig tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia. “Thank you for your support, Vika. It means a lot to us,” replied the head of the ocean Grand Slam.

Activities to pass the time and matches to five sets

After a request to relax the measures of the players of the flights with positives that was not approved by the health authorities, the tournament officials prepared a package of activities that the players can do from their rooms so as not to get bored.

As reported by the Spanish newspaper Brand, the options range from virtual yoga or spinning classes to competitions, with previous, of tennis challenges to do in a small space with the racket and a ball. They are also invited to spend time playing games such as crosswords or sudoku puzzles and watching series and movies. And even the option of being able to visit the main attractions of Melbourne and other cities in the state of Victoria, such as the famous zoos with native species, was enabled.

On the other hand, Craig Tiley ruled out on Tuesday that the possibility of changing the format of the men’s matches from five to three sets was being analyzed, a modification that would mean a relief for players who will not be able to train for two weeks.

Canadian post-pistol vasek is one of the players who will have to comply with the strict quarantine. Photo William West / AFP

“We are a Grand Slam,” replied the executive director of the Australian federation when the Australian media asked him about the possible modification, which would level the playing field a bit between tennis players who could already start working on the court and those who They arrived on the positive flights and are confined to their rooms.

Tiley took advantage of the contact with the press to clarify that the players had been informed in a virtual meeting before traveling to Australia, in which about 500 tennis players participated, that if contagions were registered, the quarantine rules could be modified and isolation become more strict.

He added: “Most of the players have been absolutely fantastic and are a bit upset with what some of their colleagues have said. But this is the first time these players have experienced something like this. It is the price our travelers have to pay. “.

Look also

