For quite some time now it has been said that Chris Hemsworth would be the one to play Hulk Hogan In a biopic, however, this plan is canned for several reasons. Now we have that Ben Affleck would be the actor who would give life to the creator of Hulkamania that was born in the 80’s but in a date totally unrelated to Wrestling.

Happens that Ben Affleck and his partner Matt Damon They acquired the rights to make the film from the lawsuit that Hulk Hogan had with Gawker Media (Kotaku and other media) more than a decade ago.

Ben Affleck is reportedly in talks to take on the role of Hulk Hogan, but nothing is set in stone yet to confirm that this will happen anytime soon.

Now, on to other details of this adaptation of the book Conspiracy: Peter Thiel, Hulk Hogan, Gawker and the Anatomy of IntrigueThe film version will be written by Charles Randolph, who had already been nominated for an Oscar in 2015 for the film The Big Short.

At the moment, we only have this one and the autobiographical project of the fighter in which Chris Hemsworth is supposed to be, but nothing is happening with this project.

Ben Affleck: Stop being Batman and go for movies that don’t involve licensing

Ben Affleck lasted quite a while as the Batman: he was in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, as well as Justice League, Suicide Squad and The Flash. The issue here is that it seems the actor no longer wants to make any more films that have to involve a license or IP.

The actor said at the time that he does like playing those roles, but now he wants to do other kinds of films. One of his latest films was The Last Duel, in which he worked with Adam Driver, Matt Damon and Jodie Comer.

Now this consecrated film star wants to direct, and it seems that he is not going to leave that position. What do you think about Ben Affleck taking on the role of a fighter? Speaking of directors, it is said that Shawn Levy would be in charge of the Young Avengers series.