Once the midweek round has been archived, Serie A continues with the 34th matchday of the championship. It starts tomorrow afternoon at 3 pm with the big match between Milan and Lazio, followed by the second cross derby between Rome and Inter at 6 pm. The match between Sassuolo and Bologna, scheduled for Monday at 8.45 pm, will close the round. Even the fantasy championship is approaching the final stages: here are 5 low-cost names to line up for this matchday.

Simone Sticks (22) — Having filed the injuries that haunted him throughout the season, the captain of Spezia is ready to take back the starting shirt, as he has already done masterfully with Atalanta, where he was the protagonist of the assist on Gyasi’s goal. The Ligurians will be on stage tomorrow evening at the Zini, in a salvation clash that promises to be crackling. Semplici finds Nzola again, even if probably from the bench, and Bastoni’s crosses will be needed to trigger him. When he counts, relying on the class of ’96 is never a bad choice. He goes deployed. See also Morocco's lineup to face Croatia in the match for third and fourth place - World Cup 2022

Ivan Ilich (28) — After the winning goal scored against Lazio, Ilic was the protagonist of an assist for the grenade advantage in Marassi against Sampdoria. He is now an untouchable of Juric’s tactical mechanisms who strongly wanted him for his interdiction and finishing qualities. Monza arrives at the Grande Torino, a team that has repeatedly shown that it suffers from the incursions of the opposing midfielders. And given his run of form, Ilic is a good bet to try.

Razvan Marin (29) — The former Cagliari is the technical beacon of Empoli’s median. Arrived on the sly in the summer, it didn’t take him long to take the keys to Zanetti’s midfield. In the last round of the championship he scored two assists, a symbol of his ability to enlighten his teammates. On Monday, the Tuscans will host Salernitana, a healthy team, but it is precisely at home that Marin has scored almost all of his bonuses: 1 goal and 4 assists within the walls of the Castellani. Precisely for this feeling with his audience, it is impossible to leave him out. See also A stadium for two, the wrong choice of Milan and Inter

Muse Barrow (29) — The last bonus dates back to more than a month ago, but Thiago Motta continues to place faith in the Gambian forward, creator of 3 goals and 3 assists this season. With Arnautovic still grappling with various fitness problems, it will still be up to him to lead the Rossoblù’s offensive plots. Sassuolo doesn’t have an irreproachable defensive phase and the Emilian derby has always given avalanche of emotional goals.

Assan Ceesay (34) — The Gambian striker is back in style, taking back the starting shirt from Colombo. In the last 4 games Ceesay has scored two goals, the last of which at the Allianz Stadium against Juventus. Verona arrives at Via del Mare on Sunday. Baroni’s men immediately want to make up for Wednesday’s defeat and to do so they have to rely on the former Zurich player.

