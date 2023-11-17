Difficult recovery for the defender, good news for the other two Nerazzurri injured during international commitments

Francesco Sessa

A break for the national teams that was anything but peaceful for Inter. Disconcerting news has arrived from various corners of Europe in the last few hours: after Bastoni, Calhanoglu and Arnautovic have also creaked. A less than ideal situation for Simone Inzaghi: after managing the group well, with rotations that brought results and squeezed out a few players, the coach now finds himself in difficulty just when the calendar requires a break for the Nerazzurri. A paradox, if you like. The fact is that, in view of Juventus, there is no shortage of concerns.

sticks out — Bastoni will miss the match against the Bianconeri: recovery is not totally ruled out, but it would be considered miraculous. A heavy absence, which adds to that of Pavard: in the big Scudetto match, Inter will have to deal with a remodeled defense, orphaned of two precious players, key interpreters both in the non-possession phase and when there is a need to set up , create, build side chains together with the externals. There is no shortage of alternatives – Inzaghi can rely on Darmian, Acerbi, De Vrij and Bisseck – but clearly the blanket is short. Here some Primavera could be added: in all likelihood there will be Giacomo Stabile, a defender who – without wanting to push into decidedly premature comparisons – has characteristics similar to those of Bastoni.

arnautovic and Calha — In short, defense is the real emergency department. Also because the other cases, at the moment, seem "manageable": Calhanoglu in fact left the retreat in Turkey due to a respiratory infection but also to be close to his partner, who will give birth to their son in the next few hours; Arnautovic suffered a blow at the end of Estonia-Austria, but still finished the match. Translated: it doesn't seem to be a worrying situation in view of Juventus. Cuadrado's situation is decidedly more complicated, with the right wing which – considering Darmian's retreat to the defense to replace Pavard – risks depending on Dumfries. The Colombian, Pavard and Bastoni could be the three notable absences ahead of the Stadium. And it is not excluded that further reinforcements will arrive from the Primavera: also watch out for other names, in addition to Stabile, such as Stankovic.