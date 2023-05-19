Evening to forget for a Fiorentina supporter, protagonist of an accident in the stands of the St. Jakob-Park: he rushed to the nearest hospital
Unpleasant news from Switzerland. Shortly before the kick-off of Basel-Fiorentina, the Viola fans from the away sector set off several firecrackers which caused not only a lot of noise but also a bad accident. In fact, one of them exploded in his hand barrelsseriously injuring himself. The Viola fan was rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment. Ruined evening.
May 18, 2023 (change May 18, 2023 | 21:42)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Basel #Viola #fan #ends #hospital #firecracker #explodes #hand
Leave a Reply