Evening to forget for a Fiorentina supporter, protagonist of an accident in the stands of the St. Jakob-Park: he rushed to the nearest hospital

Unpleasant news from Switzerland. Shortly before the kick-off of Basel-Fiorentina, the Viola fans from the away sector set off several firecrackers which caused not only a lot of noise but also a bad accident. In fact, one of them exploded in his hand barrelsseriously injuring himself. The Viola fan was rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment. Ruined evening.