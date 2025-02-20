02/20/2025



The parades of the commonly called Cibeles catwalk have already begun. The great author’s fashion appointment in Spain, Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madridcelebrates its 81st edition with the parades in Pavilion 14.1 of IFEMA (Madrid) that Until February 23 He will live several days of presentations on the catwalk, reaffirming their commitment to national creators through a calendar that combines the talent of designers consecrated with the freshness of new promises.

A total of four days of parades that in this edition have the debut of three designers: Baro Lucas, Álex Rivière and Jnorig along with some of the classic signatures of the national scene as Pedro del Hierro, Isabel Sanchis, Hannibal Laguna, Custo Barcelona or Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada. A total of 21 designers will celebrate their parades during Thursday, Friday and Saturday, while on Sunday it will be the turn for the platform of young creators ego with 9 emerging designers together with Sandra Weil, invited international firm from Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Mexico.

Baro Lucas

Álvaro Lucas Santos (Tordesillas, Valladolid, 1993), is the creative director of the Spanish fashion firm that in this edition participates for the first time in the IFEMA catwalk. Disciple of Amaya Arzuagahis proposal Aeterna (from Latin Aeternus, which means ‘eternal’) for the next winter of 2026 is “the reflection of a feeling of love and respect towards the land of Baro Lucas,” they count from the brand. The austerity of the Castilian landscapes and the cold of the winters of their land inspire this creator in a proposal devised for both men and women in which the minimalist lines and simplicity are key. Traditional tailoring declined in pieces with silhouettes that draw clean and sinuous cuts. The sand, gray, green or ocher color are the outstanding shades in a proposal in which the tissues have a lot of prominence.

The firm is committed to fabrics and materials ‘made in Spain’, such as the tailoring wool, the Taralatana, the natural linen with paillettes and the cotton velvet.









The day continues with the parades of:

Yolancris 12: 30h

Mans 14h

Pedro del Hierro 16h

MANCHEN Tomas 17: 30h

Alex Rivière 19h

Clear couture 20: 30h