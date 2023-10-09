After the great success of the 2022 edition, the most exclusive event in Italian football will return on Monday 4 December 2023: the Aic Calcio Gran Galà. In the new setting of Superstudio Maxi, the Italian Footballers’ Association will award awards to the male and female athletes who have left their mark on their respective championships during the 2022/23 season. While waiting to find out who the winners will be, this edition of the Gala will open once again with “Vote the Goal”, the survey that will decide the best goal of last season, for both men and women. Unlike the other awards, in this case it will not be a jury that will establish the result, but the fans: from today until 11.59pm on Sunday 26 November, anyone will be able to express their preference for the best network. Below are the links to vote and the list of goals to choose from.