There are those who are salty, and others who prefer sweet taste. The pastry lovers will have tried, at least, once in their life, delights such as the Carbayones of Asturias, the paparajotes of the Region of Murcia or the pumpkin fritters of Valencia. Yes, Spain has many typical desserts of each of its communities, but The France’s Poster Tradition It has an important place in our country.

The ‘Pain Au Chocolat’, the crepes and the crosss, among other things, have many followers in our country. However, there is another French dessert that, every year, It is gaining popularity in Spain.

We talk about Parisian flana sweet that, either by its shape, reminds us of a cheese cake. Its elaboration process is relatively easy, but if you prefer to try it already done, we recommend you go to any of the following pastries that we propose. Prepared?

Otón Obrador (Cartagena, Murcia)

This bakery located in the hometown of Antonio García (singer of Arde Bogotá) elaborates Parisian handmade and custardsamong other things. They sell them to three euros and are made with flour, water, salt, butter, eggs, cream and milk.

Fran Segura & Co (Madrid and Barcelona)

This bakery has headquarters in Madrid and Barcelona and sell their own version of the Parisian flan. They describe it on its website as a “traditional unctuous flan with vanilla cream and puff pastry.” The entire product would give 6 or 8 rations maximum. What other delicacy try in the store? Any of its ‘Eclairs Au Chocolat’.

Morreig Pastry (Barcelona)

Matthieu Atzenhoffer is the teacher Obrador who is behind the Morreig pastry in Barcelona. This business is Fermented mass specialized and has been included for two consecutive years in the list of ‘The 50 best pastry in Catalonia’.





As for your Parisian flan, it stands out The crunchy puff pastry and the creamy interiorthat just by cutting it, it becomes liquid. Check out the Instagram video, and you will check what we say.

Madeleine By Ferrieres Barcelona (Barcelona) pastry

In their Instagram account, they say that, with the Parisian Flan, we will embark on a “trip to France without a passport.” Like the previous bakery, Madeleine by Ferrieres Barcelona is included in the list of the ’50 best pastry in Catalonia ‘.

