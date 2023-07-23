FC Barcelona has issued a reassuring statement for its fans, confirming that the friendly scheduled against Arsenal at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, scheduled for Wednesday the 26th, will take place without problems. After the cancellation of the match against Juventus due to an outbreak of viral gastroenteritis in the squad, the culé club has taken measures to guarantee the celebration of the next match.
In the statement, Barcelona encourages its fans to attend and enjoy the confrontation with Arsenal. In addition, they ensure that both teams are in close contact and share the utmost confidence that the match will take place as scheduled.
The recent outbreak of viral gastroenteritis has affected several Barcelona players, approximately eight, according to some sources. This setback supposes an economic damage to the club’s tour, which was projected to break income records, with around 15 million euros expected according to various variables.
Despite having insurance that will cover part of the losses, the box office will not be fulfilled, at least in the first game, which will prevent the record of 14 million euros from the tour of the United States in 2017 from being exceeded. The puncture against Juventus could mean a loss of approximately 2 million euros. Therefore, it is crucial for Barcelona that there are no further suspensions in the upcoming matches.
Barcelona must take preventive measures to avoid further contagion and ensure that the Dallas Classic, scheduled for next Saturday the 29th, takes place without problems. Cancellation of that match would be catastrophic for tour revenue.
As the team works on a new training plan, uncertainty surrounds the environment. It is essential that Barcelona are clear about the training plan to dispel any speculation about the possibility of further suspensions.
