Not even the time to recover from the emotions for the return to Le Castellet that Formula 1 is already preparing to take to the track at Zeltweg, a circuit that since last season is one of the most important in the top series since it hosts two consecutive races, the first as the GP of Styria and that of July 4th as the Austrian GP. The history of the Austrian GP, ​​although interspersed with various stops, begins in the early 1960s. Let’s discover the 10 most important editions in the history of this “Alpine” GP.