The Belgian forward, theoretically looking for a confirmation for next year, hasn’t scored from play in the league since the first day. And the mistakes are no longer counted…

Only form was missing, this was the clear sensation in seeing Romelu Lukaku fight tired and a little awkward in this beginning of 2023. The athletic condition now seems to have improved with a lot of hard work, but it is not accompanied by concrete recognitions: translated into the language of the attackers, it means that the goals are missing. Mistakes pile up, calls to bad luck no longer hold up and everyone despairs. Not only him, the first to be aware of the inexplicable crisis, but also the coach, the fans and the club as a whole. If there’s a way to convince the club to renew the onerous loan from Chelsea, it certainly isn’t this.

The vanished hero — The symbol of Arechi’s terrible evening is that header in the middle of the second half, as incredible as it is real: a corner kick in favor, the ball appearing just over a meter from the goal line and the header from Big Rome that prints it on the crossbar with an almost ascending trajectory. And it doesn’t matter that Guillermo Ochoa then also got in the way of Stefan De Vrij’s tap-in, because the focus is on the Belgian: now that he manages to create opportunities for himself thanks to a more accommodating leg, the ball doesn’t go in even if the goalkeeper is drinking a citron at the kiosk outside the stadium. In Salerno, the Mexican made a great impression, it is true, but in the two saves on Lukaku there is an evident involuntary collaboration from the attacker, who has never been able to angle the shot properly. The ravenous ruler of 2020-2021 is gone. See also France and Belgium start with victories in European Championship qualifiers

Pay for Inter — If analyzed individually, the episodes may seem random or cursed based on one’s propensity for superstition, but put all in a row they force a judgment that is impossible to deny at the moment: Lukaku is unrecognizable and Inter are paying the consequences with a ranking crying desperately. You can also take a step back and think about the previous championship round: Inter-Fiorentina 0-1. In the 49th minute, the Belgian flattens a luscious ball with the score still in balance, then gets up again as he knows how to do and runs towards the next opportunity. But it gets wrong again and so on. The substance is condensed in the numbers: his last goal from play in the league must be sought on the first day of the championship. It is a decidedly too distant past, injuries and bad luck no longer hold up. And Inter is crying.

April 7

