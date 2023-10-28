«From Manolete, manoletinas, and from Arcadio, arcadinas». This is how a friend of the Canary Islands designer Arcadio Domínguez named the footwear that the couturier liked to depict on both t-shirts and paintings. A type of dancer that has become the symbol of his eponymous brand, which celebrates two decades this year.

Twenty years in which he has been able to take advantage of the displeasure he felt when his mother picked him up from school wearing ballet flats. “I cried because I didn’t wear heels like my friends’ mothers,” Domínguez recalls with a laugh in an interview with this newspaper one day before showing her latest collection, Amor, on the catwalk at Gran Canaria Swim Week by Moda Cálida, in which The history between Arcadio and his mother in the textile sector has gone beyond the popular Arcadinas.

She, the woman who has taught him everything she knows about love, has made a large part of the collection with her own hands in crochet, a technique she learned from the Canarian designer’s grandmother. Which means that these styles will not be marketed because it is not viable, although the designer is aware that some clients will ask for it and he will have to manage to satisfy them.

In the commercial part of the brand’s 20th anniversary show, iconic garments from the house could not be missing, such as its beautiful cotton t-shirts or sweatshirts with the arcadinas that, obviously, the models also wore, always with their careful asymmetry: one printed and the other plain. ; one with a bow and the other without decorations… Of course, the entire collection is bathed in pink. A color that, despite being his “favorite”, he had never used in any garment in all these years, “perhaps because the idea that I had since I was little that I should not wear pink because of my gender still remained in me.”

A fusion of craftsmanship and daring that has been awarded as the best collection of the Gran Canaria Swim Week edition by Moda Cálida. “I always thought that I was going to end up developing love as I see it, all in pink, to dedicate it to all those people who have given me a chance in these 20 years and to those who are yet to come,” declared the designer, excited after receiving an award from a platform that gave him the opportunity to get to where he is today, becoming one of the best examples of what the only swimwear catwalk in Europe can do with the young promises of the islands.

Such is his talent, that in the first year of his firm he was already selling in El Corte Inglés, where he continues to be present, just as his pieces can be purchased in Ibiza every summer. And if Arcadio lacks something, it is ambition. “People don’t see it as a virtue, and I’m not saying it is, but I live more peacefully that way,” he states without a doubt when asked why he doesn’t launch into international sales when he has the opportunity to do so.

It does not want to lose its essence, that which draws from art, literature and cinema. What time is painted pink.