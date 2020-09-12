Brahim Diaz Brahim Díaz, Actual Madrid participant, was a ball boy on the Rosaleda when Isco performed for Málaga Photograph:



Nigel De Jong Born in Amsterdam, his father was additionally a footballer though he was not at Ajax. Nigel takes a photograph together with his idol at Ajax 1995, Clarence Seedorf. Photograph:



Burn turan Canterano del Galatasaray made his debut for the Turkish membership in 2005. Photograph:



Dani carvajal The present Madrid winger was additionally answerable for representing the quarry through the laying of the primary stone within the Valdebebas Sports activities Metropolis. Photograph:

JESUS ​​AGUILERA

Angel D´Alessandro Canterano of River Plate, within the picture seems with the idol of River within the 90, Enzo Francescoli Photograph:



Iago Aspas The person from Moaña attends a UEFA Cup match between Celta and Roma in awe Photograph:



Patrick Kluivert A younger Kluivert poses with Ajax ahead Marco Van Basten. Photograph:



Koke The rojiblanco canterano poses together with his teammates from the alevín workforce with their idol, Fernando Torres. Photograph:



Kovacic A younger Mateo Kovacic took benefit of Liverpool’s go to to Zagreb to ask Steven Gerrard for the shirt however was rejected by the English participant. Photograph:



Neymar The Brazilian took benefit of Maradona’s go to to Santos for a celebration and took a photograph with him. Photograph:



Raul When he was a promise of Atlético he was portrayed with the mattress striker of the time, Manolo. Later the rojiblanco membership closed the decrease classes and Raúl went to Actual Madrid the place he made historical past. Photograph:



Pep Guardiola Guardiola was a ball boy on the Camp Nou the day that the culé workforce traced again 3 targets to Goteborg in 86. Guardiola asks Víctor Muñoz for the shirt Photograph:



Pep Guardiola Guardiola was a ball boy on the Camp Nou on the day that the culé workforce traced again 3 targets in opposition to Goteborg in 86. Little Pep applauds coach Terry Venables on the shoulders of captain Migueli. Photograph:



Wesley snejder Frank Rijkaard had a full profession and returned to Ajax to take pleasure in his final years of soccer. A younger Wesley Snejder took the chance to take an image together with his idol Photograph:



Carlos Tevez Earlier than turning into an idol in Boca Juniors, the “Apache” picked up balls within the Bombonera. Within the picture he seems with Juan Román Riquelme with whom he would coincide a yr within the Boca first workforce. Photograph:



Harry kane The boy with the shaved hair with David Beckham. Though for the present Tottenham striker an important individual within the picture is just not Becks however the red-haired lady, Katie Goodland, whom he married in 2019 and so they have 2 daughters in widespread. Photograph:



Kylian Mbappé The present PSG striker was in Madrid doing a little assessments for Actual Madrid and was in a position to take a photograph together with his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. Photograph:



