Junior Andrade started working with luxury architecture by chance, when he gave up playing football

Junior Andrade started his architecture projects in the city of Itapetinga (BA), where around 70,000 inhabitants live. Currently 29 years old, he is ahead of the JR Andrade Architecture. The company is present in more than 10 countries -Saudi Arabia, Italy and the United States included. The businessman specializes in the construction of luxury homes and has earned around US$ 750,000 (at the current exchange rate: R$ 3.7 million) since 2020.

The entrepreneur fell into the architecture market by chance. His dream was to be a football player. However, the idea did not work out and, supported by his mother, he decided to attend higher education. The decision to continue with the profession took place while he was choosing light bulbs in a construction store and realized that he could make several creations with the objects.

The creativity factor has been inherent in Junior since he was a child, he said. “I always liked to create. Since I was little, my childhood was creating toys, creating things to mess with editing programs”, he said in an interview with PodSonhar, a podcast dedicated to young Brazilian entrepreneurship. The program is hosted by Miguel Carvalho.

Junior says that his company aims to understand the needs of customers and offer the service that best fits each of their idealizations. He says his brand’s motto is to always go “beyond the project”, that is, really creating a bond with the person who hired the service.

He started in Bahia and expanded his business through advertisements on social networks. Thus, the entrepreneur was able to expand his activities to other states, such as São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais. He gained a lot of visibility in the country.

The company’s 1st international project was in Saudi Arabia. Junior received an invitation to build a palace in the country. At first, the contractor asked for a simpler one. Afterwards, he changed his mind and decided to make the project more monumental by including elements such as waterfalls.

A building like that would normally take 6 months to complete. However, they had to lift the work in a few months to meet the demand. This is one of the works that brings the most pride to the architect.

In the Middle East, Junior and his team had to adapt to the local Muslim culture. It was common to stop the presentation of ideas and projects so that the clients could pray. According to the religion, the faithful must do the prayers to the god Allah at dawn, noon and dusk.

Junior reports that the Arab client liked the end result of the residency so much that he gave him and his team a gift for a 2-day stay in Dubai, one of the richest and most famous cities for its futuristic architecture.

The project was carried out in 2020, just before the covid-19 pandemic. When Junior was returning to Brazil, he came across people wearing lab coats and masks at the airport.

Upon arriving in the country, customers asked to end the contracts for the projects they had closed. The company was paralyzed and only had enough cash to hold its legs for 3 months.

Junior then was bold. He decided to take what money he had and invest it in social media ads to boost the brand. When he had already burned practically all the stock, he got new customers and thus sustained the company.

The idea of ​​focusing on advertisements came from the following analysis by Junior: with the pandemic, people learned to value their homes and their personal comfort more, which brought opportunities to the architecture market.

In addition to architectural projects, JR Andrade also offers specialized consulting on the market and construction.

For the future, the goal is to expand operations in Miami -where the company’s target public in the US is concentrated- and take the company to the African continent.

FUTURE OF ARCHITECTURE

Junior made an analysis of the current architecture market. He says there are some difficulties, not because of a saturation of the entire sector, but of specific areas. The businessman believes that newly graduated professionals flock to a niche and forget that architecture has other important aspects to be explored.

He cites a friend who works on projects for low-income people. As much as the profit of each one is smaller compared to the luxurious works, the demand is greater in quantity and thus his colleague manages to earn an income of around R$ 10,000 per week.

The market focused on poorer communities would be ideal for those who are starting their careers, as it does not require as many initial resources to open the company. With luxury architecture, the investment needs to be much higher.

For the future, Junior believes that investing in sustainability is essential. However, Brazilian professionals would not yet be aware of this opportunity. “I think that new architects are not adapting well to this issue of sustainability yet”he said.

Another trend in architecture is the incorporation of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, especially in design programs.

A tip for the entrepreneur at the beginning of his career: be sure that the product you put on the market is good. “The market does not accept mediocrity”said the professional.

HOW IS THE SECTOR

According to CAU (Architecture and Urban Planning Council), Brazil has approximately 212,000 registered architects. In 2019, when the agency last counted, there were about 24,000 companies in the sector in the country.

Here is other data on professionals collected by the council:

race – 69% are white against 22% black and brown;

69% are white against 22% black and brown; gender – the profession is dominated by cisgender women (who identify with their biological sex). They represent 58%;

locality – 31% of them are concentrated in the State of São Paulo;

acting – the majority (62%) work with interior architecture;

income – 51% do not receive more than R$2,944.

The data collected by CAU were compiled in a census. The most recent edition dates from 2020. 41,897 professionals were consulted. Another source used was the council yearbook (full – 26 MB), released in 2019.

JR ANDRADE ARCHITECTURAL X-RAY