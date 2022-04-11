The church of San Giorgio was not enough to contain the affection for Emiliano ‘Ciccio’ Mascetti. At his funeral there were more than a thousand people to pay homage to him, by the many fans with choirs and banners to almost all the Verona of the Scudetto of which he was sporting director: Fanna, Volpati, Galderisi, Di Gennaro, Fontalan, Ferroni, Vignola and their leader, Osvaldo Bagnoli.

Emotion

–

In addition to the delegation of the current Verona (the ds D’Amico with captain Faraoni and the goalkeeper Berardi) present many sports personalities who loved him, from Guidolin to Pacione, from Nico Penzo to the technician Colomba. There was even Joe Jordan, the “Squalo”, who played a season in Verona after Milan, who landed on purpose in the day from England “because I couldn’t help but say goodbye to him”. There are many moments of emotion for a man who has made himself loved very well. “A champion of altruism”, as his son Matteo defined him.