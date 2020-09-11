If we talk about Punjabi singers, then the name of Badshah and Micah Singh comes first. His songs are the pride of every gathering. Beautiful models, high fashion outfits and luxury cars are seen repeatedly in their song videos. At the same time, these singers are fond of expensive cars not only in music videos but also in real life. So, in today’s story, we tell you about the most popular Punjabi rappers and Bollywood singers who drive the most expensive cars.

Badshah-Rolls Royce Wraith- From their clothes to their shoes, the emperor loves everything expensive and hence the emperor is also one of those Indian celebrities who owns a Rolls Royce worth Rs 6.4 crores.

Diljit Dosanjh- Porsche Panamera- Diljit Dosanjh is a singer who has a fancy car in every music video. However, in 2013, Diljit told the fans through a post that he had bought a Porsche Panamera. Today, the price of which is between 1.74 to 2.26 crores. Apart from this, Diljit Lamborghins are also spotted with Mustang.

Mika Singh- Range Rover autobiography limo- Mica Singh’s garage has a Rolls Royce as well as a Range Rover. It is said that Micah was the first celebrity to buy Range Rover, which was valued at Rs 3.75 crore.

Guru Randhawa-Lamborghini Gallardo- Guru Randhawa has a Mercedes C class which he bought first. Apart from this, he has Lamborghini Gallardo. The cost of which is 3.6 crores.

Yo Yo Honey Singh- Porsche Cayenne- The name of Punjabi rappers Bollywood hip hop man Yo Yo Honey Singh is also included in the list. According to sources, Honey Singh owns several luxury cars ranging from Audi R8 V10 Plus, Jaguar XJL Supercharge, Audi Q7, Rolls Royce Phantom Series II as well as BMW 5-Series DAD. However, the vehicle that has caught everyone’s attention is the Porsche Cayenne. The cost of this vehicle is 1.19 crores.