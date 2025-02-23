Nothing is impossible. That is the title of the show in which the pop wizard has been embarked for some years -it will be on the poster until April 27 at the Nuevo Alcalá Theater in Madrid -and also seems to be the north that has … Guided the steps of Antonio Díaz (Badía del Vallés, Barcelona, ​​1986) since, being a child, he dreamed of joining both people and becoming Antonio Díaz, the Pop Magician. Nothing is impossible, then. Before meeting the forties, the illusionist can presume to collect several records. His show has reached three million viewers (which is equivalent, for example, to fill 214 times the Wizink Center, or put the poster of ‘No locations’ thirty -seven times at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium).

More: Antonio Díaz owns two theaters: Victoria, in the Barcelona parallel – he acquired it in 2019 – and the Branson Magic Theater, in the state of Missuri, in the US: «Ok, I’m crazy … I bought myself A theater in the United States. One huge, ”he announced himself in his social networks in March 2023. The magazine ‘Forbes’ described him seven years ago as” the world’s most grossing European illusionist. ” He has reached about two hundred countries with their television programs on platforms such as Discovery and Netflix, which supposed their international takeoff. Has hung the poster of ‘There are no locations‘In its last 1,500 functions. His hometown, Badía del Vallés, has put his name to an auditorium; And he is the highest shareholder of the Cieza Sports Club, Murcian town from which his parents emigrated to Catalonia.

But in a marked place of the showcase, the Guinness record “to the artist who has most raised in a week in the history of Broadway.” The Spanish wizard appeared last summer at the Ethel Barrymore Theater in New York and in the thirteen representations he carried out collected 2.72 million dollars and led the ‘Million Dollable Club’ on Broadway that week, ahead of Musicals such as ‘Funny Girl’, ‘The Lion King’, ‘Hamilton’ or ‘Wicked’.

“A barbarity, yes,” says Antonio Díaz when the figure of three million viewers he has reached is cited. “For many years that I have the theater full every day,” is admired. Unthinkable for a child who dreamed of being a wizard and “living from this.” “I remember conversations with my brothers in which I told them: ‘If the rest of my life would give me a thousand euros a month, I would be the happiest man in the world.’ Where do I have to sign? “

«When you do a child’s magic, you are a Fiqui, the rarito of the class. And suddenly, a guy becomes a rock and roll star by magic. Copperfield got it to go to say that it was a magician and that it was not shame. You see that it sells as many tickets as Madonna or Michael Jackson and you say: ‘Oysters, because I am illusionist »

At that time, Antonio Díaz had David Copperfield as the main model. «When you do a child’s magic, you are a Fiqui, the rarito of the class. And suddenly, a guy becomes a rock and roll star by magic. Copperfield got it to go to say that it was a magician and that it was not shame. You see that it sells as many tickets as Madonna or Michael Jackson and you say: ‘Oysters, because I am Illusionist’. He also said that word, illusionist, which sounded to me as more powerful … Copperfield achieved at the time that magic reached the public and showed that magic can compete with the great musicals or with the great concerts.

Once he felt proud and not ashamed to be a magician, Antonio Díaz discovered the theater. «I love great theatrical productions, not just those of magic. And I liked to know how the theaters were going, if more or less people were going; I started studying a little how the world of theater worked to try one day to make my own show. My second dream was to make a show ».

He did it in 2019. His title, “The amazing story of Mr. Snow”, and four years later ‘the great illusion’. And television came. Discovery Channel files Le Sign and his program ‘The Pop Magician’, which began to broadcast in November 2013, reached eight hundred thousand spectators of about one hundred and fifty countries. The phenomenon had begun. «It was not only to make television, but to do it on a platform that was broadcast in 200 countries; And suddenly you realize that in Türkiye, for example, the program had petado it, and that in other countries it was also very successful. Television helped me, yes, but I was already immersed in what my dream was: to make a great show.

«People leave distrust in the theater because magic happens to them or their companions; On television you will always suspect »

Antonio Díaz recognizes that magic on television always generates doubts in the public. «It is natural; Finally there is a barrier and conventions. You can’t assault people on the street and stop anyone. The production team has to stop it before and ask for permission to intervene. That natural thing that happens in the theater is lost, where you throw a ball and if it falls on you it will touch you to prince even if you would not want to leave. People leave distrust because it happens to them or their companions; On television you will always suspect ». Follow: «On the other hand, it allows you to reach a lot of people; I have always taken it as an opportunity to make myself known, knowing that where they are really going to see your value as a professional is in the live ».

Dreaming of making a great show in a theater is very common; Having your own theater is a little weirder, but it is a dream that many people share in this world. But buying it is truly extraordinary; Even more so, as is the case, two are bought. «It is another of my dreams; An unthinkable dream, because those who have a theater know that it is probably not the best business in the world, but … I remember when I was going to rehearse at night to the theater came a time when they told me: ‘You have to close, you have To go home ‘, and I thought:’ How I would like to have a theater to be able to rehearse until I want and that nobody throws me … I wanted to have a theater for, although nobody trusted me, to be able to teach the show What I wanted to do. It was a dream, but strategically has become a very good business investment, because at the time the show is all the way to have my own place. At the business level and personal level it has been the best business of my life ».

In the entertainment world, the word Broadway is almost a chimera, a practically unattainable place. Antonio Díaz also marked that notch in the summer of 2024. «Incredible, it was incredible -at the illusionist the smile illuminates when remembering the experience. And everything that comes now, which cannot be announced yet, but that is a very big adventure in America … and all for New York. If reaching three million viewers seemed unthinkable, appear to act on Broadway. Absolutely unimaginable even for an optimistic like me, which I have always dreamed of great. But look, life has allowed it. It was a stressful experience, I always say that they were the best and the worst months of my life.

«I like great format magic, numbers in which I appear, flight or teleport, but I really enjoy the small magic, which is what I have done all my life. There are every time of my childhood, my adolescence »

The stage is a place where Antonio Díaz, the pop wizard, does not stress, but enjoys, both with spectacular numbers and with the simplest. «There is a mixture of things because I like great format magic, numbers in which I appear, flight or teleport, but I really enjoy the small magic, which is what I have done all my life. There are every hour of my childhood, of my adolescence; It is what I always liked. Mag Larimy friend and a very good Catalan wizard, it always tells me that Flipa because with games that are super difficult it is with the most quiet I am, and I tell him that they are the ones I have done all my life. In the end, I feel safer when I depend only on my hands than when I depend on a focus, light, an engine that goes up … »

The magic is the life of Antonio Díaz. It sounds topical, but he acknowledges that it is not. «I am thinking about magic all day. I am one of those who is watching a movie, for example – I love cinema – and if I see a visually attractive scene, I imagine how I could do that in real life and how to achieve a special effect on stage. Or if I go to a store and discover a ‘gadget’, I say: what application can you have in magic? Everything I see I think of magic, and I live every day with objects: cards, coins … »

The training is essential; In this sense, a magician is like an athlete. «You have to train because you depend on the technique. But with respect to athletes there is a paradox; They train and train to teach what they know how to do, but we train so that others are not able to see it. It is a training in favor of magic but not in favor of your own look. It is not to say: ‘Look what I do’, but to say: ‘I will do it so fast that you will not be able to see it’ ».

Antonio Díaz is not always the pop wizard. There is a very different person and character. “I am extraordinarily shy,” says Antonio. ” I had to overcome the shyness to fulfill my dreams, that has been my toll. But I haven’t lost it, because I don’t think you can miss. I love being calm, I live in a small town near the sea and I am one of those who enjoy reading the newspaper – paper – in the morning, while breakfast. The pop wizard is the opposite; It seeks to be ingenious, happening, fun, thrown forward. When I was a child and watched the magicians I liked, I was looking for what they had in common and it was that they are characters that seduce. The trick does not work alone, he needs a seductive character behind; Each in their style. It can be like David Copperfield, almost a rock star, or as Juan Tamariz, with that eccentric thing of the crazy genius with a cup hat, more guaparas or more familiar. As I could not be the crazy or the Guaperas, I try to be the colleague who falls more or less to everyone, who releases a joke … and everything giving the show a lot of rhythm, which is something that worries me a lot, maybe So that my personality is not so important, although in the end I am the center of the show ».