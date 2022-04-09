Mikel Arteta has recognized the seriousness of the injury to midfielder Thomas Partey and has dropped that he could miss the rest of the season. It treats of a hard setback for the technician of the Arsenal after losing Kieran Tierney to a knee injury that requires surgery and that leaves him out of the team at least until the summer.

The injury of Thomas Partey, who limped off with a right thigh injuryor during the 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace on Monday night, It represents a new headache for Arteta, who has hinted that he will not be in the next nine games. Partey came from being marked in that same match after an action of his in Crystal Palace’s third goal left him in evidence.

This is a tough setback for Arteta, who has not been at all sure that he can count on him in the next nine games: “His injury is not clear, it is significant and important and we will have to continue evaluating him.” But, by his words, he hinted that it could be more no than yes: “He will be out for a few weeks. It is difficult for him to play again this season because it is an area where he also had a previous injury and he felt it right away. He’s not in shape.”

Arteta hopes the rest of his players will return to show team form this Saturday against Brighton at the Emirates before a trial period that will bring big games at Southampton, Chelsea and West Ham, along with a visit from Manchester United.