Italy 🇮🇹, since becoming world champion in 2006:

❌Out in South Africa 2010 groups

❌Out in groups from Brazil 2014

❌He did not enter Russia 2018

❌He did not enter Qatar 2022

❌He was eliminated in the 4th or earlier in 3 of 5 Euro Cups

His only great joy was winning Euro 2020. pic.twitter.com/Lk2l13OYyp

— VarskySports (@VarskySports) June 29, 2024