Saturday June 29, Berlin Olympic Stadium field. The Italian National Team, led by Spalletti, faced the Swiss team in the match corresponding to the round of 16 of EURO 2024.
Goalie: G. Donnarumma
Defenses: G. Di Lorenzo, G. Mancini, A. Bastoni and M. Darmian
Midfielders: B. Cristante, N. Fagioli and N. Barella
Attackers: F. Chiesa, G. Scamacca and A. El Shaarawy
Goalie: Y. Sommer
Defenses: R. Rodríguez, M. Akanji and F. Schar
Defensive Midfielders: M. Aebischer, G. Xhaka, R. Freuler and D. Ndoye
Attacking midfielders: R. Vargas and F. Rieder
Forward: B. Plunger
The Italian National Team, based on their history and hierarchy in said competition, were the clear favorites to advance to the quarterfinals at EURO 2024. But as has been a constant for the Italians since 2006, when they They were consecrated as brand new world champions, things did not work out for Italy and Switzerland defeated them 2-0.
The scorers of the match were R. Freuler in the thirty-seventh minute of the first half, and R. Vargas in the forty-sixth minute. In front of sad faces of the Italians, who dreamed of winning the European Championship twice.
Although it is true that the Italian national team is the current EURO champion, if we look at its numbers in important competitions, after the unforgettable World Cup in 2006, we realise that Italy suffers from what for many is already a kind of curse.
They were eliminated in the group stage at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. They did not qualify for Russia 2018 or Qatar 2022, and they were eliminated in the quarter-finals or earlier in three of the last five European Championships, in addition to today’s setback.
#bad #worse #Italian #team #fared #winning #World #Cup
Leave a Reply