Luis Ciges interpreted in Paris-Timbuktu (1999), the final movie he directed Luis García Berlanga, to a bike owner named Bahamonde, of whom his ex-gregarious Boronat (Juan Diego), later turned an anarchist, needs to take revenge for a earlier affront. Berlanga gave a twist to the title of Bahamontes, the primary Spanish Tour winner in 1959, to create his character, though nobody escapes that Bahamonde was additionally the second surname of the dictator Franco. “If Bahamontes has seen the film, he will probably be indignant,” Berlanga informed AS in 2003.

That Bahamonde of the cinema didn’t exist within the royal squad, however there was one other Baamonde which, in line with El País printed in July, comes to assert the throne of the primary Spanish bike owner within the Tour. For a very long time it was taken as a right that Vicente Blanco ‘El Cojo’, a Biscayan, he had been the pioneer together with his short-lived involvement in 1910, till an investigation by the Belgian journal ‘Coup de pédales’ found that the bike owner registered as Joseph Habierre in 1909 and 1910 it was truly referred to as Jose Maria Javierre and was born in Pony.

Gabriel Baamonde He’s listed on the Tour in 1905 and 1908 as Georges Gabriel Bamonde, of French nationality. Certainly, he was born in France in 1884, the son of a Galician emigrant, Benito Baamonde, who married a farmer with whom he had two kids within the neighborhood of Poitiers. The second turned a bike owner: on the age of 18 he already competed on the Excursions Velodrome and with two extra he joined the staff of the historic Émile Georget, the primary rider to prime the Galibier, in 1911, within the city of Bossay sur Claise. Baamonde raced in 1905 with the Cycles JC staff and in 1908, after finishing navy service, with the Alcyon. He was a companion of Petit-Breton. In each instances he withdrew within the eleventh stage. In 1909 his final outcomes as a bike owner are discovered: twenty first in Paris-Excursions. Then he opened a motorbike store together with his brother. He additionally fought within the Nice Conflict, the place he was wounded in Verdun in 1916 and awarded the battle cross with a star. He died in 1977, aged 92.

Baamonde might give one other flip to the origins of the Tour, but it surely won’t be straightforward… There isn’t a proof that in 1905 he had Spanish nationality.